Who features in Hearts best XI so far this 2023/24 season according to ratings

Hearts sit behind Celtic and Rangers in the league following a run of fine form in November and December

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 21st Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT

Steven Naismith has bounced back from the criticism he was receiving in September and October as his side currently sit third in the league behind frontrunners Celtic and Rangers.

The Jambos endured a turbulent start to the season but a winning streak in November has provided much needed momentum as the Tynecastle side bid to enter the European tournaments.

January has been filled with rumours swirling round concerning Lawrence Shankland but as yet nothing has been signed with the striker having been offered a contract extension with Hearts. The striker has been a key part of the Jambos' recent success and his 13 Premiership goals this season have aided in the eleven wins Naismith's side have secured.

However, who are the other best performers in the squad? Here is the best XI of the 2023/24 season according to statistics from Whoscored.com...

1. Hearts Best XI

The Hearts current number one keeper enjoys a score of 6.67.

2. GK: Zander Clark

Kent is Hearts' highest scorer with 7.15.

3. CB: Frankie Kent

The Australian enjoys a score of 6.99.

4. LB: Kye Rowles

