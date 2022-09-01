Wigan forward Stephen Humphrys wanted by Hearts to solve striker issue

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh club have approached their English Championship counterparts about a potential loan move ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline. If an agreement can be reached, Humphrys will complete the switch north.

He is out of favour at Wigan following the arrivals of Ashley Fletcher and Nathan Broadhead on loan this summer and Hearts need a centre-forward following Liam Boyce’s cruciate ligament injury. The Northern Irishman is expected to miss between seven and nine months of football in total.

Humphrys carries a physical presence and favours a central striker role. He has also operated out wide in the past. He scored seven goals in 49 appearances for Wigan as they won the League One title last year. However, he is keen to play regular first-team football rather than remain as a back-up player for the rest of the season.

Hearts believe he would strengthen their attack if they can complete a deal to add him to the squad before the transfer window closes at midnight tonight. At the moment, Lawrence Shankland is their only experienced No.9 following Boyce’s injury.

Tynecastle officials also enquired about a possible loan deal for Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez. He is similarly out of favour but the Pittodrie club would be reluctant to give their USA internationalist to a rival cinch Premiership side.

Hearts wanted Celtic winger Mikey Johnston on loan but he is expected to join Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes, while Bournemouth’s James Hill has been offered to the Tynecastle recruitment team as a potential option for central defence.