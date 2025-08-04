The Aberdeen legend has issued a test for Hearts and Hibs as the new Premiership campaign begins.

Aberdeen icon Willie Miller reckons Hearts and Hibs have a major part to play at the top end of the Premiership table this season.

Both sides have already started their competitive seasons, Hearts winning four out of four in the Premier Sports Cup group stages, while Hibs showed up well versus Midtjylland in Europa League qualifying despite eventual defeat in the second leg. They started their league endeavours with a 2-1 win at Dundee and the Jambos begin their term versus Miller’s former side.

With Rangers in a state of change under new head coach Russell Martin, the former defender senses a chance for Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen to pounce on Ibrox transitioning, with Motherwell holding them to a 1-1 draw. He has backed those three sides to cause Rangers issues in the hunt to dethrone Celtic as champions.

Willie Miller on Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs

Miller was asked by Sportsound host Kenny MacIntyre if he felt the Scottish Cup holders were favourites for third. He responded: “Difficult to say, Kenny, to be honest. I think that the season, last season, was so unpredictable. Very good start, and it tailed away in a magnificent finish. Jimmy Thelin, you know, he's an experienced manager, he's brought a trophy to the club, he'll get the backing of the chairman, there's no doubt that there's funds there for him to spend. He has been spending them, he's spending the cash that's available to him as well.

“Hearts have got off to a flyer, they've got that momentum going haven't they, and I'm sure Alan Preston will be delighted with that, and a very, very experienced manager as well. Hibs looking extremely strong, although not winning in Europe, but looking strong in terms of the quality that they've got too. When you're looking at the title race, it's, these teams that we're speaking about that are going to have a huge impact in who's lifting the title, or who is... if Rangers can actually put up a strong challenge to Celtic.

“They've got to take care of these three who I think at this moment in time, going into this season. are strong sides. If they can't take care of the Aberdeen Hibs and Hearts, then they won't get close to Celtic.”

Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen verdict on race for third

Earlier in the show, Rory Loy was previewing the start to the Premiership season, where excitement for the third place battle was high. Former Jambos skipper Steven Pressley, however, has been backed to show himself keen on proving doubters wrong amid many tipping his Dundee side to struggle.

The ex Falkirk and Rangers striker said: I'm excited for the race for third. Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts. I think Hearts have got a big plus in that they're not in European competition. Of course you want to be there but so many of our clubs have struggled getting through the qualifiers, so I think the race for third is a big talking point.

“Steven Presley and Dundee will be desperate to prove everyone wrong who's tipping them to struggle, so the battle for relegation is always an interesting one. But I think third place is going to be really hotly contested this year.