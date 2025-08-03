Hearts have become the subject of heated Old Firm debate once again as transfer window continues

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premiership campaign is off and running with drama about to unfold across Scotland.

Hearts will soon compete in their first match of the 2025/26 season as they prepare to welcome Aberdeen to Tynecastle. The Jambos have enjoyed several successful outings in recent weeks, beating Sunderland 3-0 in a pre-season friendly, and enjoying Scottish League Cup wins over Dumbarton, Stirling Albion and Hamilton. Hibs’ season started at Dundee and they also have a European juggling act to manage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as the new season kicks off, there is still plenty more taking place in the transfer window. Here is the latest news from Hearts’ Scottish Premiership rivals ahead of the 2025/26 season...

Ross County star in EFL and SPFL battle

Ronan Hale is the subject of much interest from around EFL and SPFL clubs

The Belfast-born forward has, however, also been of huge interest to a number of other EFL clubs, including Luton Town, Reading FC and Wycombe Wanderers. Hale enjoyed an excellent campaign for Ross County last season, scoring 15 goals in 38 outings. It was, however, ultimately not enough to stop the Staggies’ relegation but his efforts have attracted attention from around the football leagues with a ‘bidding war’ reported to be unfolding.

Kilmarnock sign ex-Arsenal player

Hearts rivals Kilmarnock have announced Dominic Thompson as their latest acquisition. Taking to the club’s website, it was said: “The left back has experience in both English and Scottish football and will be available for selection against Livingston this afternoon. Welcome, Dominic!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson did indeed feature for his new side against Livingston, coming on for Tom Lowery in the 85th minute as the Ayrshire club draw 2-2 at Rugby Park.

The left-back’s career started with Arsenal, progressing through the Hale End Academy before he signed with Brentford in 2019. In 2022, he departed the Bees, joining Blackpool with whom he was with until heading north of the border earlier this year. He made 15 appearances for Motherwell before his contract expired this summer and he was able to join Kilmarnock on a free transfer.

Pundits embroiled in Hearts debate

Sky Sports pundits Charlie Adam and Kris Boyd came to blows in heated debate when discussing how soon we could see Hearts challenging the Old Firm for the title.

Speaking on The Warm-up, while Charlie Adam believes that the ‘pool and power’ of the Old Firm squads will keep them far from their fellow Scottish Premiership sides for the foreseeable future, Kris Boyd was adamant that it may only be a few years until Hearts push for that trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Sutton asked Adam and Boyd that when taking into consideration Tony Bloom’s investment in the Tynecastle side, how likely is a Hearts top place finish to which Adam said: “I don’t think so. Because of the financial power of Rangers and Celtic.”

“I still think that the pool and power of the quality of players Rangers and Celtic get, I don’t see anyone getting in between the. I think the two clubs are too far ahead. You can have analytics, looking at data of the players - do you think Rangers and Celtic are not looking at analytics of players? Of course they are.”

Boyd, however, was vehemently opposed to this view, confidently saying: “Do I think it’s possible for Hearts in a few years? Yeah, I do.”