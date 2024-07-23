The right-back spent time at Hearts last season | SNS Group

He is set to leave Wolves again after time at Hearts.

Dexter Lembikisa is poised to leave Wolves on loan again this season after time at Hearts.

The right-back spent the second half of last season on loan from the Premier League side as Steven Naismith’s men secured Premiership football. In that position at Tynecastle following his return to Wolves, Hearts have signed Daniel Oyegoke and Gerald Taylor, with Nathaniel Atkinson free to find a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another move beckons for him this season, having also spent time at Rotherham United last campaign and having been to Copa America with Jamaica. The Express and Star state bother full-back and teammate Joe Hodge have been left at home for Wolves’ pre-season tour of the US because the club are looking at loan deals for them.

They are set to play West Ham, Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig but neither of the pair will be involved, with it the hope their next moves will help them break into first team plans. Lembikisa appeared 18 times for Hearts with two goals in his short spell at Tynecastle, with his contract at his parent club running until 2026 after signing a contract extension during the 22/23 campaign.

He posted on his Instagram at the end of the season: “The Lord’s timing is perfect! I want to thank Jesus for my first professional season of football which was an amazing experience without him none of this is possible!