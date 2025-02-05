A former Hearts man is looking forward to a new challenge after making a transfer deadline day move.

Former Hearts loan star Dexter Lembikisa is on the move once again after Wolverhampton Wanderers agreed to send the wing-back on loan to English League One club Barnsley.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Tynecastle and scored two goals in 19 appearances before returning to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of the campaign. Lembikisa actually marked his Premiership debut with a goal in a 3-2 home win against Dundee in January last year and bookended his time as a Hearts player by scoring on his final appearance in a dramatic 3-3 home draw against Rangers.

Lembikisa had spoken on his openness over possibly extending his time with the club midway through his loan, saying: “I’ve enjoyed it a lot to be fair. I’ve enjoyed the football and being away from home, I’ve enjoyed Edinburgh and met good people up here. There is a lot of attacking football played as well and I’ve enjoyed my football and training everyday, it’s been nice. Potentially (a return on loan could happen), whatever God's will is for me. There haven't been any discussions about that yet.”

After spending the first half of the current season with Swiss club Yverdon Sport, the 22-times capped Jamaica international made a brief return to Wolves to make two Under-21s appearances before securing another temporary move away from Molineux on transfer deadline day. Lembikisa has joined League One side Barnsley on loan for the remainder of the season and has already received the full backing of a key figure within the setup at Oakwell.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Tykes Sporting Director, Mladen Sormaz said: "We are happy to bring Dexter into the squad and provide competition in the wing-back position. He brings Championship experience, as well as representing his country 23 times despite being 21 years of age. We'd like to thank Wolves for trusting us with Dexter and everyone at the Club wishes him the best whilst at Oakwell."

Lembikisa could make his debut for his new club when Barnsley visit play-off contenders Stockport County on Saturday lunchtime.

