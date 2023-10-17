News you can trust since 1873
You’re not really a fan of Hearts if you haven’t done these 9 things

Here are some of the matchday rituals and other things relating to Hearts fans

By Susanna Sealy, Toby Bryant
Published 17th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

Hearts are once again back in action this weekend following a dramatic international break. Kye Rowles and Kenneth Vargas have both represented their respective countries while Zander Clark hopes to secure his first Scotland cap this evening as the Tartan Army head to France.

The Jambos’ goalkeeper has been on the fringes of selection for years but is yet to make it on to the pitch. However, tonight’s friendly against the 2022 World Cup finalists France could be the occasion that the 31-year-old finally receives that international nod.

The stars will, however, soon return to Gorgie ready to welcome Celtic for what is sure to be a hotly contested fixture between Steven Naismith and Brendan Rodgers. There are several ways Hearts fans will be pledging their allegiance to the Jambos, with a trip to Tynecastle Stadium just an added bonus.

But here are some of the many ways the Tynecastle faithful will confirm their status as a true ‘Jamtart’...

The walk to Tynecastle Park includes the famously busy stroll over the so-called The Bridge of Doom.

1. The Bridge of Doom

1. The Bridge of Doom

Situated right by Tynecastle Park, the Tynecastle Arms is always packed on matchday and has a buzzing atmosphere.

2. Visit the Tynecastle Arms

2. Visit the Tynecastle Arms

Away from home, Hearts fans have coined the Easter Road South Stand as 'the dancefloor' in honour of celebrating famous victories over their Edinburgh rivals.

3. Celebrated on ‘the dancefloor’

3. Celebrated on 'the dancefloor'

If a Hearts fan ever needs something to wind up a Hibs supporters, a reminder of the 2012 Scottish Cup final scoreline is a go-to.

4. Flashed a 5-1 gesture

4. Flashed a 5-1 gesture

