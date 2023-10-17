You’re not really a fan of Hearts if you haven’t done these 9 things

Here are some of the matchday rituals and other things relating to Hearts fans

Hearts are once again back in action this weekend following a dramatic international break. Kye Rowles and Kenneth Vargas have both represented their respective countries while Zander Clark hopes to secure his first Scotland cap this evening as the Tartan Army head to France.

The Jambos’ goalkeeper has been on the fringes of selection for years but is yet to make it on to the pitch. However, tonight’s friendly against the 2022 World Cup finalists France could be the occasion that the 31-year-old finally receives that international nod.

The stars will, however, soon return to Gorgie ready to welcome Celtic for what is sure to be a hotly contested fixture between Steven Naismith and Brendan Rodgers. There are several ways Hearts fans will be pledging their allegiance to the Jambos, with a trip to Tynecastle Stadium just an added bonus.

But here are some of the many ways the Tynecastle faithful will confirm their status as a true ‘Jamtart’...

1 . The Bridge of Doom The walk to Tynecastle Park includes the famously busy stroll over the so-called The Bridge of Doom. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Visit the Tynecastle Arms Situated right by Tynecastle Park, the Tynecastle Arms is always packed on matchday and has a buzzing atmosphere. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

3 . Celebrated on ‘the dancefloor’ Away from home, Hearts fans have coined the Easter Road South Stand as ‘the dancefloor’ in honour of celebrating famous victories over their Edinburgh rivals. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales