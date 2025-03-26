Yutaro Oda leaves Hearts ahead of summer changes as the winger heads back to Japan

Tynecastle club will reorganise their squad ahead of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign

Yutaro Oda has left Hearts in a permanent transfer to Japanese club Shonan Bellmare after falling out of the first-team in Edinburgh. The 23-year-old made just one appearance since head coach Neil Critchley arrived at Tynecastle Park last October, and has now returned to his homeland.

Shonan Bellmare play in Japan’s J1 League and have given Oda an opportunity to rejuvenate his career after two years in Scotland. He joined Hearts from Vissel Kobe in January 2023 but could not establish a regular place in the side. Injuries restricted him to nine appearances and one goal this season, and Critchley agreed that a move was best for all parties.

“Yutaro goes back to Japan with our best wishes,” the manager told the Hearts website. “He’s a young player who wants to play but he’s been unfortunate with injuries of late and has found it difficult to work his way back into contention. Sometimes a fresh start is required, and this move gives him that opportunity, so we thank him for his time at Hearts and wish him good luck for the future.”

Speaking on his new club’s website, Oda commented: “I'm looking forward to playing in front of you all. I will do my best to contribute to Shonan Bellmare's victory with a strong determination. I look forward to working with you.”

Hearts will reorganise their squad this summer and Oda’s departure is likely to be the first of several. Winger Barrie McKay is out of contract and will not be offered an extension, whilst right-back Gerald Taylor’s loan from Deportivo Saprissa is due to expire. Hearts have an option to sign him permanently but are yet to indicate if they will do so.

Lawrence Shankland’s Hearts contract and long-term future still to be decided at Tynecastle

Captain Lawrence Shankland is also in the final weeks of his contract after rejecting two offers to extend his deal last year. Hearts intend to hold talks with him regarding his future before the season finishes, but as things stand there is no major progress towards keeping him at Tynecastle Park.

When asked by the Edinburgh News late last month whether he would be interested in staying in Gorgie next season, Shankland offered a fairly coy response. “I've never said that I wouldn't stay. They offered me a contract in January 2024, so that's a long time ago,” he remarked.

“We've not really spoken about it since and we've just got on with things. At the time, the club and myself were comfortable with the situation going forward and whatever happens, happens. We'll see. It's at that point - there's nothing too deep about it. We'll just see what happens going forward.

“I think it will be the situation with everybody who is out of contract, and it gets to a stage in the season where conversations do need to be had - whether you're staying or you're going and the club's plans for the future. I wouldn't read into it too much, but I imagine the conversations will happen at some point.”

Midfielder Jorge Grant and goalkeeper Craig Gordon are another two first-team players whose contracts are due to expire. Hearts would like to keep Gordon if he wishes to continue playing at the age of 42. Grant’s future is unclear at the moment. Striker Elton Kabangu’s loan from Union Saint-Gilloise finishes at the end of the season and Hearts hold an option to convert that into a permanent transfer.