Zander Clark is open to extending his Hearts contract beyond summer 2025 as he looks to prolong his stay at Tynecastle Park. The goalkeeper’s existing deal is due to expire at the end of next season but he would be willing to discuss the prospect of lengthening that agreement.

Hearts intend to hold talks over the coming weeks with a number of players whose contracts are due to enter the final 12 months. Clark, 31, has been the club’s first-choice goalkeeper this season. He has 41 appearances to his name so far including his first three caps at international level and hopes to be included in the Scotland squad for June’s European Championship.

“I’m loving my football here at the minute,” he said. “Personally I’m in a good space and the club’s in a good place. Hopefully I’ve got a busy summer coming up. If I can keep doing what I’ve been doing then we’ll see what happens. It could be a pretty hectic one but if there’s time for a sit down then it’s certainly something I’d be open to.”

Clark’s priority is Hearts’ upcoming league games, starting tomorrow against St Mirren in Paisley. They also face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final later this month. “We know that it’s a big couple of weeks coming up. Obviously tomorrow will be a tough game, one that we’ve prepared well for this week, so we’re going into that high on confidence,” said the keeper.

“We’re looking to get back to winning ways, we’ve not won in the last two games. We want to get back into that winning habit and try and build confidence. We’ve also got a semi-final coming up. We want to be going into that, not that we’re not in high spirits, but a couple of wins can really put your spirits right at the top so that’s what we’re aiming for.

“I never look too far ahead. I just want to keep doing well for this club and then long-term keep myself involved at international level. I just focus on what I can do which is train hard every day and try to churn out a worthy performance at the weekend. I’m delighted to be playing every week here, it’s a massive club, and it’s about trying to maintain levels.”

Since moving to Edinburgh from St Johnstone in September 2022, Clark has coped well with the demands at Hearts. He took over as first-team goalkeeper in December that year when Craig Gordon suffered a broken leg. He outlined the difference between being No.1 for Hearts compared to St Johnstone.

“It comes with a lot more pressure,” he said. “The fans expect a lot at a club like this and the players demand it off each other. We know what to expect off each other so it’s always that case of trying to win every game. You go into each game and sometimes a draw isn’t good enough - internally and externally. It’s something you need to learn to live with because it drives that winning mentality within the squad. It’s something we have handled pretty well this season.”

Holding down the No.1 position at Hearts with Gordon fit again is no easy task. Likewise maintaining that international squad place. Clark is entitled to consider whether he is currently at a career peak, although he has a different theory.

“I don’t know. I saw a thing the other day where I had 16 clean sheets at this point one season at St Johnstone. So, looking at that, probably not,” he smiled. “I think it’s 15 so far right now. I’m probably playing at the top of what I have been for the last couple of years but I still feel within myself there’s room for improvement. No matter what, I want to get better. At the minute, I’m in a good place physically and mentally so it’s about keeping that going.

“Just playing with confidence brings an extra five to 10 per cent out of you that you probably aren’t aware of. I’m my own biggest critic. Folk might say I do well but internally, if I know that I’ve been crap, I don’t need other people to tell me that. Usually if someone’s telling me I’ve been rubbish then I’m thinking it’s the end of the world because I’m that harsh on myself.

“It’s just playing with confidence. The club are in a good place, the team are playing well, results are going well for us so that brings out another side where you’re playing with that confidence. I just feel that, as a goalkeeper, that’s how it sort of works.”