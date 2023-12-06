The SWPL has announced which games have been selected for TV coverage early in 2024 with both Hibs and Hearts making the cut.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three games have been selected for broadcast with Hibs being selected for two ties while Hearts got one. This will cover rounds 17-20 of the SWPL as well as the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals.

Hibs, who have been on a fine run of form recently, will be the first of the Edinburgh sides to be on TV. Their away tie to Partick Thistle in the Sky Sports semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC Alba on January 21st at 16:10. It will no doubt be a tough tie with the winners set to face either Celtic or Rangers who face each on two days prior also on BBC Alba.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A midweek game soon follows as Hearts travel to Rangers on February 7th. This will be live on BBC Alba as the Jam Tarts look to repeat last season’s success at Broadwood Stadium where they picked up a dramatic 1-1 draw. Kick-off is at 19:45.