Where Easter Road and Tynecastle prices sit in comparison to the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen

With Christmas around the corner, the upcoming weeks could provide the perfect opportunity for Hearts and Hibs fans to look into the wonderful gift of season tickets for the 2024/25 season.

The Jambos have endured a turbulent season, currently sitting in sixth in the league having been third just over a week ago. Hibs have had a similarly chaotic start to the 2023/24 season but are beginning to enjoy their momentum and are sitting in fourth.

While many Jambo and Hibees fans may only find the occasional time to attend Tynecastle and Easter Road, for others, it is a weekly (or occasionally biweekly) occurrence, but how much is it costing the fans?