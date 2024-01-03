10 free agent centre-backs available to Hibs this January transfer window
Hibs will be on the look out to strengthen their central defence this transfer window
It's Nick Montgomery's first transfer window as Hibs manager and he will be hopeful of making a significant impact as his team struggles to find consistency this season. The club is currently in sixth place, 11 points behind their city rivals Hearts in the Scottish Premiership and post-January break they will be hopeful of narrowing that gap as much as possible.
2024 is set to be a year of huge change at Easter Road with Bournemouth owner Bill Foley expected to become increasingly more involved as they year progress and Foley will hope to see his new side pushing for European spots meaning this transfer window could be even more crucial.
It is arguable that there are several key areas Hibs need to strengthen if they are to challenge for the limited spots in the European competitions but central defence is one such area. As we head into the transfer window, here are ten free agents currently available to Nick Montgomery as he assess his financial options elsewhere...