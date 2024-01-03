News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

10 free agent centre-backs available to Hibs this January transfer window

Hibs will be on the look out to strengthen their central defence this transfer window

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 10:25 GMT

It's Nick Montgomery's first transfer window as Hibs manager and he will be hopeful of making a significant impact as his team struggles to find consistency this season. The club is currently in sixth place, 11 points behind their city rivals Hearts in the Scottish Premiership and post-January break they will be hopeful of narrowing that gap as much as possible.

2024 is set to be a year of huge change at Easter Road with Bournemouth owner Bill Foley expected to become increasingly more involved as they year progress and Foley will hope to see his new side pushing for European spots meaning this transfer window could be even more crucial.

It is arguable that there are several key areas Hibs need to strengthen if they are to challenge for the limited spots in the European competitions but central defence is one such area. As we head into the transfer window, here are ten free agents currently available to Nick Montgomery as he assess his financial options elsewhere...

Will Fish and Lewis Miller in action for Hibs

1. Hibs Central defence

Will Fish and Lewis Miller in action for Hibs

Photo Sales
The ex-Rangers defender has been a free agent since leaving Cardiff in August 2023. He spent 18 months at Rangers following three years with Bournemouth and has 1 U21 England cap.

2. Jack Simpson - £600k

The ex-Rangers defender has been a free agent since leaving Cardiff in August 2023. He spent 18 months at Rangers following three years with Bournemouth and has 1 U21 England cap.

Photo Sales
The Jamaican international most recently left Reading (July 2023) and has previously played for the likes of Leicester, Brentford and Stoke City.

3. Liam Moore - £700k

The Jamaican international most recently left Reading (July 2023) and has previously played for the likes of Leicester, Brentford and Stoke City.

Photo Sales
Ex-Premier League star Dann has been out of work since leaving Reading in July 2023. The centre-back has caps at Crystal Palace, Blackburn and Birmingham and was previously valued as high as £5m.

4. Scott Dann - £200k

Ex-Premier League star Dann has been out of work since leaving Reading in July 2023. The centre-back has caps at Crystal Palace, Blackburn and Birmingham and was previously valued as high as £5m.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BournemouthScottish Premiership