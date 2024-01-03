Hibs will be on the look out to strengthen their central defence this transfer window

It's Nick Montgomery's first transfer window as Hibs manager and he will be hopeful of making a significant impact as his team struggles to find consistency this season. The club is currently in sixth place, 11 points behind their city rivals Hearts in the Scottish Premiership and post-January break they will be hopeful of narrowing that gap as much as possible.

2024 is set to be a year of huge change at Easter Road with Bournemouth owner Bill Foley expected to become increasingly more involved as they year progress and Foley will hope to see his new side pushing for European spots meaning this transfer window could be even more crucial.

It is arguable that there are several key areas Hibs need to strengthen if they are to challenge for the limited spots in the European competitions but central defence is one such area. As we head into the transfer window, here are ten free agents currently available to Nick Montgomery as he assess his financial options elsewhere...

Jack Simpson - £600k The ex-Rangers defender has been a free agent since leaving Cardiff in August 2023. He spent 18 months at Rangers following three years with Bournemouth and has 1 U21 England cap.

Liam Moore - £700k The Jamaican international most recently left Reading (July 2023) and has previously played for the likes of Leicester, Brentford and Stoke City.