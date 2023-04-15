News you can trust since 1873
21 brilliant Hibs v Hearts fan and action photos from Edinburgh derby

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 15th Apr 2023, 14:47 BST

Hibernian enjoyed a narrow derby day victory this afternoon as Kevin Nisbet’s second-half goal proved to be the difference as they hosted Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Despite sitting five points behind their rivals ahead of today’s clash, Hearts didn’t trouble too much Hibs after they took the lead and both sides only managed a handful of shots on target throughout the match each.

The win for Lee Johnson’s side is their first in the Edinburgh derby since 2019 and brought a four-match run without a win to an end. Hibs remain in sixth place but now sit only two points from fourth ahead of next weekend’s trip to St. Johnstone.

1. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 15: Hearts fans arrive during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road, on April 15, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

2. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 15: Hibernian fans celebrate at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road, on April 15, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

3. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 15: Hibs fans display a banner saying 'Forever 15' in tribute to Hearts fan Andrew MacKinnon during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road, on April 15, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

4. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 15: Hibs fans display a banner saying 'Forever 15' in tribute to Hearts fan Andrew MacKinnon during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road, on April 15, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

