25 Hibs transfers that didn’t work out in the last decade

Football stars from around the world have all struggled to make a name for themselves at Easter Road

By Susanna Sealy, Craig Fowler
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST

Transfer windows have always amassed much excitement with fans waiting anxiously to hear who will represent their beloved teams in the following season. The Scottish Premiership is one such league to welcome players from around the world to their shores, all with the hope of furthering their game and expanding their footballing skills. However, not all new signings have been a success.

Hibs have enjoyed the tenure of several superstars over the years, with many going on to become world-class footballers. However, there are equally many more who struggled at the Leith-based club for whatever reason.

While not all were inherently poor footballers, there have been several figures who just couldn’t get the hang of life at Easter Road and now find themselves in an unfortunate list with Edinburgh Evening News. Here are 25 former Hibs players who failed to make an impact for the Scottish Premiership side.

Developed a reputation as a decent stopper at Inverness but that didn't translate to Easter Road, even after his old boss Terry Butcher joined him.

1. Owain Tudur Jones

Developed a reputation as a decent stopper at Inverness but that didn't translate to Easter Road, even after his old boss Terry Butcher joined him. Photo: SNS Group Craig Watson

Seemed like a no-brainer to re-sign him on a permanent deal after a solid loan spell the campaign before. However, his form fell off a cliff and he made a key error in the game which ultimately lost Hibs their top-flight status.

2. Ryan McGivern

Seemed like a no-brainer to re-sign him on a permanent deal after a solid loan spell the campaign before. However, his form fell off a cliff and he made a key error in the game which ultimately lost Hibs their top-flight status. Photo: SNS Group Rob Casey

A key member of a St Johnstone team which finished third the year before. He didn't impress at all at Easter Road and finished the campaign doing the same for a Morton team that was relegated from the second tier.

3. Rowan Vine

A key member of a St Johnstone team which finished third the year before. He didn't impress at all at Easter Road and finished the campaign doing the same for a Morton team that was relegated from the second tier. Photo: SNS Group Sammy Turner

Not the worst player on this list but came with a £250,000 price tag (at a time when Hibs didn't usually spend any money on transfers) and came nowhere close to living up to that hype.

4. James Collins

Not the worst player on this list but came with a £250,000 price tag (at a time when Hibs didn't usually spend any money on transfers) and came nowhere close to living up to that hype. Photo: SNS Group Rob Casey

