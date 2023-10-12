25 Hibs transfers that didn’t work out in the last decade
Football stars from around the world have all struggled to make a name for themselves at Easter Road
Transfer windows have always amassed much excitement with fans waiting anxiously to hear who will represent their beloved teams in the following season. The Scottish Premiership is one such league to welcome players from around the world to their shores, all with the hope of furthering their game and expanding their footballing skills. However, not all new signings have been a success.
Hibs have enjoyed the tenure of several superstars over the years, with many going on to become world-class footballers. However, there are equally many more who struggled at the Leith-based club for whatever reason.
While not all were inherently poor footballers, there have been several figures who just couldn’t get the hang of life at Easter Road and now find themselves in an unfortunate list with Edinburgh Evening News. Here are 25 former Hibs players who failed to make an impact for the Scottish Premiership side.