Hibs lost to Ross County on Saturday.

A trio of Scottish football pundits have debated out the situation at Hibs right now.

Boss Nick Montgomery watched his side fall to a 2-1 defeat against Ross County on Saturday. Myziane Maolida netted the opener but Simon Murray and Jordan White goals left them staring at defeat in their second post-split match in the bottom six.

After a bottom half finish, club chiefs insisted the position was unacceptable and that results had to improve. Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s investment is nigh and debate is surrounding Nick Montgomery - who was appointed as gaffer this season after Lee Johnson’s sacking - future at the helm.

Sky Sports trio Kris Boyd, Chris Sutton and James McFadden dug into the situation in depth, with a range of opinions floated. Here is the transcript of the heated debate.

Boyd: “I know people will say he’s only had one transfer window but I touched on it a few weeks ago, where do Hibs go from here? If you go and bring in players, whether Nick Montgomery or the hierarchy are bringing them in I don’t know, I am sure Hibs fans would love to know as well. Some have played some haven’t played. Do you go and back another manager who is already getting pelters from the fans for five six games into the new season if it doesn’t start well, you sack him and you are back to square one with a transfer window shut? I feel sorry for Nick Montgomery and I know you can’t continue to sack managers. At the same time, Hibs need to get a grip of this situation.”

Sutton: “Are you saying they should make the change or not?”

Boyd: “For me, nine times out of 10 when a fanbase go, you know what is going to happen.”

Sutton: “Has the fanbase gone?”

Boyd: “100%”

Sutton: “The whole fanbase? I am not so sure?

Boyd: “The majority of them. The crowds are down there’s no doubt about that.”

McFadden: “When do you stop changing managers? Because this manager now has four or five managers worth of players that have played under these managers.”

Sutton: “He hasn’t had a full season in charge. That is not an opportunity. The issue with Hibs, they have been through so many managers in recent times. Eventually they have to draw a line in the sand and say we believe in you.”

Boyd: “Go and put a poll out with the Hibs fans right now and I bet the majority of Hibs fans would want him to go."

McFadden: “Then you need to look at what is above the manager and who’s making the decisions. Managers coming in, players coming in, it is more than just the manager.”

Boyd: “When a fanbase goes, it is very difficult to get them back.”

Sutton: “All fanbases, I mean, everything is short-term with fanbases and that is the way it is. This is where the ownership needs to be strong enough and have the conviction to say if you are the right guy - which he was however many months ago when he took the position - then we are going to give you another window, give him a full season.”

Boyd: “Circumstances have changed. There is a big investment into the football club. If the owner of Bournemouth is putting in that money, are they wanting Hibs in the bottom six? You then are speaking about on the pitch success. That’s what Hibs fans were told in the statement that was released. What is success, bottom six? For Hibs? Who we all hear are a big club? You don’t want to see managers lose their job but the fanbase is gone and if you start next season with five or six games where they don’t pick up points, then the writing is on the wall.”