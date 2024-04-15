Hibs will finish this season in the bottom six.

The Hibs pundits have held nothing back in their Easter Road assessments after a 1-1 draw with Motherwell on Saturday.

With a top six spot on the line, Myziane Maolida’s penalty looked to be edging them towards victory against a rival for the coveted top half position. But Shane Blaney’s thunderous second half stoppage time strike sealed a 1-1 draw and leaves Hibs missing out. Bottom six football awaits post-split.

It has left boss Nick Montgomery and his players devastated, with fans unhappy after a disappointing season. Now the pundits have weighed in with their verdicts on a dull Hibs day.

Richard Foster (Scottish football Podcast)

"It's been a tough season for Hibs. Fans will expect them to be at least top six. Hibs will expect to be challenging for the European spots, they will not be accepting of a team that dribbles into the top six. For a team not to make it, I think they have had a real poor season. Hibs were devastated.”

Allan Preston (Sportsound)

“Hibs got rid of Lee Johnson, who got them to fifth last season. Are they taking strides forward? Up front they maybe look a bit better, but defensively it's still the same old Hibs. They couldn't hold out for another 30 seconds... Since the middle of December, it's three wins; St Johnstone, Ross County and Dundee. It's not good enough.”

Kris Boyd (Sky Sports)

“When you look at Hibs, I really don’t know where they are going. What do they do now, because it is a case of stick or twist. He is going to sign his players in the summer, or try, because with the recruitment at Hibs I don’t think anybody is clear on who is bringing in the players. Recruitment at Hibs has been so poor. Aberdeen are getting battered pillar to post. Hibs are just as bad.”

Michael Stewart (Sportsound)

“The biggest problem for Hibs are behind the scenes. If you allow those people to sack another manager and get someone else in, you're not dealing with the biggest issue. It's been a problem since Leeann Dempster and Jack Ross left. They are repeating the same mistakes over and over again.”

Pat Nevin (Scottish football Podcast)

“Had that 94th minute equaliser not gone in, they'd be top six and Nick would have said they had building blocks. You'd take it as you know it takes a little while to change a team round. I am not quick to shout for manager's heads, I know how tough a job it is. In my mind he is still ok and did enough, I know every Hibs fan would feel exactly the same about it and I would respect that. You have got to give people opportunity and I hope there are no knee-jerk reactions because they aren't in the top six."

Chris Sutton (Sky Sports)

“Nick Montgomery made the point he wasn’t there at the start of the season. He took over a bit of a mess. The issue with Hibs is they haven’t had continuity, stability. Finishing in the bottom half isn’t great but it isn’t an absolute disaster.”

Kenny Miller (Sportsound)

“Nick Montgomery has had 29 league games (won eight). He's had time. It's a horrendous season for Hibs, with the budget they've got. For me, top six is bare minimum for Hibs.”

James McFadden (Sky Sports)