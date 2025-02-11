The former Hibs star hasn’t found success in free-flowing supply at a league rival.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has backed his former Hibs star to hit the goal trail after a difficult spell.

Kevin Nisbet was sold to Millwall by Hibs in 2023 after an impressive 39 goals and 12 assists in 101 games at Easter Road. It hasn’t totally worked for him at Millwall and he returned to Scotland with the Dons last summer. Nisbet has netted just six times in red, the latest of which on Sunday as Aberdeen progressed past another of his former clubs in Dunfermline during a 3-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His strike came after he missed an open goal from a couple yards out, turning his effort onto the post. Thelin has backed his man and says the Millwall loanee’s relief was clear to see after the mishap as Scottish Cup progress to a home tie in the last eight against Queen’s Park was booked.

The Dons boss said: "Kevin has worked really hard the last few weeks in training and he’s getting sharper with every week. I could see in his smile after he scored that he was happy and relieved, so it’s good for him and good for us.

“It was an important game for us and we had to win. In the first half we saw some more directness in how we attack, the things we’ve been working on. It’s good to see some clear signs of how we want to look and this attacking approach. It’s always difficult but we got a clean sheet and three goals.”

While the Dons landed a home draw against the Spiders from the Championship, it couldn’t be much tougher for Hibs. Their 1-0 win away at Ayr United in the last 16 has landed them a tie with Celtic at Parkhead, with the holders now standing between David Gray’s side and Hampden.