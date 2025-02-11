The former Hibs star is now in management and has a chance to cause a major upset.

A former Hibs star is plotting a big FA Cup upset on Tuesday night as he comes up against Premier League opposition.

There have been many former Hibees move into management of late at the end of their playing careers, including Scott Brown, James McPake and David Gray, the latter now in charge at Easter Road. Another to have walked that path is Gary Caldwell.

The former Scotland defender joined Hibs in 2004 after a loan spell at the club, spending a couple of years in Leith before earning a move to Celtic. He ended his career at Wigan Athletic, who he won the FA Cup with, before moving into management with the Latics, Chesterfield, Partick Thistle and now the Grecians.

They take on Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest tonight in the fourth round after a shock elimination of Oxford United in the division above a round earlier. Caldwell hopes his side give a good account of themselves and belief in a shock must be present.

He said: “We are up against a Premier League side that is doing extremely well this year. They are really surprising people this year with how high they are up the table and pushing for a Champions League place.

"So it is not just any Premier League club, it is a team that have shown week in, week out what a good side they are. We know how difficult a task this is going to be and we are really looking forward to it. We are aware they made changes in their previous Cup game and we are also aware of their best team.

"We have prepared for different scenarios and will take on whatever challenge we are faced with. There will be a lot of people in the stadium that have never seen a fourth round tie with Exeter in it. We know we are massive underdogs but with the magic of the Cup, there is always that possibility of an upset and we believe at our very best we can do that."