Hearts and Hibs both added to their squads during the January transfer window as they looked to build on the momentum gained during a recent upturn in form.

For Hearts, the likes of Sander Kartum, Jamie McCart and Elton Kabangu were all added to Neil Critchley’s squad as his side racked up a number of impressive wins to move away from the relegation zone and raise hopes of a late push for the European places.

The same can be said of Edinburgh rivals Hibs, who have cast aside their early-season form and are now hot on the heels of the top four. David Gray’s squad was boosted by just one arrival during the winter trading period as midfielder Alasana Manneh moved to Easter Road from Danish side Odense - but there is considerable momentum after Hibs embarked on a stunning run over form over the last two months.

With the transfer activity now put aside until the summer, we take a look at the TransferMarkt website to see how the squad values of both Hibs and Hearts compare to their rivals across the Premiership?