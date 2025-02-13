The striker has already declared some end of season future thoughts but has been asked again about what comes next.

Dwight Gayle has responded to a question over his Hibs future after recent retirement claims.

The veteran striker has had a stellar career south of the border. He started in non-league and worked his way up to big clubs like Crystal Palace and Newcastle United before a stint at Derby County preceded a move to Hibs last summer.

Gayle admitted at the back end of 2024 that his "body is breaking down" and he is likely to call it a day come this season’s conclusion. David Gray’s side are fighting for European football and Gayle has already created a memorable moment by scoring in Edinburgh derby victory at Tynecastle vs Hibs.

Overall, he has featured 16 times with four goals and three assists, an impressive rate of just under a goal contribution every other game, considering a playing time equivalent to seven 90-minute matches with eight minutes in change. Gayle was asked about his future on the Hibee Buzz.

He responded: “I'm not sure really. I think it's not something that I'm concentrating on. I need to obviously concentrate on the right now, which is trying to help the team whichever way I can.

“Whether that be helping the boys and spurring them on to get better performances or obviously trying to help with the odd goal to help the team. So for me, it's not something that's going through my mind too much and just trying to focus on the right now.”

Gray’s assistant, Liam Craig, made it clear what the coaching staff and changing room think of the former Newcastle United and Derby County man. Craig added: “He's been huge. I think from a coach, when you've got people like Dwight in the dressing room, you've got a right chance. The young players should be looking at him to speak to him to see how he got to where he got to.

“If you think back, spoke after the derby, what it meant to him when the full-time whistle goes. How he celebrates, how Junior Hoilett celebrates after it, what he's done in his career to come up here and have moments like that. Incredible. I hope Dwight doesn't mind me saying it but I remember a day in training a couple of months ago.

“It's maybe half an hour, 45 minutes after training's finished. But he's in the barn by himself with a ball. A 35-year-old, done what he's done in his career but never stops wanting to get better. That's the wee bit. You don't get to the top by default. You get there by hard work, wanting to get better every day. He's definitely a perfect example for any young kid who wants to get better.”