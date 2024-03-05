Alan Stubbs has been looking ahead to Hibs vs Rangers.

Alan Stubbs thinks there's a minimum requirement that must be hit at Hibs - but boss Nick Montgomery must be backed in an era of new investment..

The Easter Road side take on Rangers this Sunday in a Scottish Cup quarter-final. They head into the game unbeaten in five matches and buoyed by the news that Bournemouth owner Bill Foley's minority stake has been fully approved.

Stubbs was the manager the last time Hibs won the Scottish Cup in 2016 - when they beat Rangers - and insists a top six spot is the least that should be targeted. In the cup, holding nothing is what will give them the best chance of success against Rangers.

He said to Glasgow World: "I think when you look at the investment, I think it has given everybody a lift. The season was in a little bit of a no-man's land. They were just floating around and I think since the positive news of the investment, new signings, I think there has been a real upsurge.

"It comes at a good time in terms of this fixture as well. Looking at previous games, Hibs have to be better defensively. Going forward they have an extra element they didn't have in previous games which will help them.

"Defensively they have had a couple of heavy defeats from this Rangers team. Hibs have to make it uncomfortable, start the game well, take it to Rangers and ask questions of them."

One thing that must happen after investment, according to Stubbs, is backing for the manager. He reckons a hamster wheel must be left behind in favour of stability. Stubbs said: "I think what Nick will stress to the players is he wants a strong end to the season.

"I would fully expect Hibs to carry on their impressive form of late. I think it would be a real positive for him personally because I think in all honesty of where their budget is right now, I think top six is a minimum for them.

"But from where they were to give them a chance of having a strong finish, is a real positive for him. They have to back him. They can't keep changing the manager all the time. It just seems to be a bit of a hamster wheel where we go round and round. I think the club has changed a lot of managers and it is always the easiest thing to do.

"But they have had to look within as well, why have they been making these decisions and why they have been getting them wrong. Hopefully now there can be a bit of stability and make progress on the pitch, as they have made it off the pitch with the investment."

