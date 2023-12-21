Hibs have made one contract a priority in particular ahead of January

It's been a trying week for Hibs following their 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone on the weekend. Nick Montgomery's side appeared to be finally getting into their groove, winning four out of their five previous games and enjoying sitting fourth place in the league.

However, the recent defeat in Perth puts them back down to sixth ahead of a meeting with Ross County this Saturday. Montgomery has three more games to go until the January transfer window opens up and the Hibs boss has already spoken about prioritising a new transfer for Manchester United loanee Will Fish.

The defender is not, however, the only contract worth regarding with several key figures currently on track to leave before the campaign is out. Ahead of what could be a very busy January for the Easter Road board, here are when all the contracts expire in the Hibs first team...

Hibs Contract end dates

Jojo Wollacott The Ghanian keeper's contract expires in May 2026.

David Marshall First choice keeper David Marshall's contract ends in May 2024.