All Hibs first team players and when their contracts expire - gallery

Hibs have made one contract a priority in particular ahead of January

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

It's been a trying week for Hibs following their 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone on the weekend. Nick Montgomery's side appeared to be finally getting into their groove, winning four out of their five previous games and enjoying sitting fourth place in the league.

However, the recent defeat in Perth puts them back down to sixth ahead of a meeting with Ross County this Saturday. Montgomery has three more games to go until the January transfer window opens up and the Hibs boss has already spoken about prioritising a new transfer for Manchester United loanee Will Fish.

The defender is not, however, the only contract worth regarding with several key figures currently on track to leave before the campaign is out. Ahead of what could be a very busy January for the Easter Road board, here are when all the contracts expire in the Hibs first team...

Hibs will face several contract discussions following the new year break

Hibs will face several contract discussions following the new year break

The Ghanian keeper's contract expires in May 2026.

Jojo Wollacott

The Ghanian keeper's contract expires in May 2026.

First choice keeper David Marshall's contract ends in May 2024.

David Marshall

First choice keeper David Marshall's contract ends in May 2024.

Marshall and Wollacott's fellow keeper will see his contract end in May 2025.

Maksymilian Boruc

Marshall and Wollacott's fellow keeper will see his contract end in May 2025.

