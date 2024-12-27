Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Total domination in crucial areas - and a game plan built to bury rivals

Called it. Well, sort of. As listeners to our Hibs Hub podcast will know, this week’s edition included a bold prediction in relation to the Boxing Day derby at Tynecastle; the word “historic” was even bandied about with the sort of dangerous ease that invites the footballing gods to deliver a brutal slap down.

In retrospect, of course, it should have been obvious that Hibs – yes Hibs, a team who couldn’t buy a big result just a month ago – were going to have too much for Hearts at Tynecastle yesterday. For all the cliched talk about derby games being about fight, desire, heart and other unquantifiable, uncoachable but always valuable qualities, there is still a game of football to be played.

Josh Campbell falls to his knees in celebration of the opening goal at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

And, looking at the way David Gray’s men team matched up against Neil Critchley’s Jambos, it didn’t take enormous predictive powers to suggest that the visitors should be fancied to bag their first away win in this fixture since 2019. Assuming Joe Newell and Warren O’Hora passed fitness tests, it was NEVER going to be a matter of how - merely a question of how many. But for the excellence of Craig Gordon, the final score could have been embarrassing for the home side.

Let’s take a closer look, then, at the preparation, perspiration and inspiration that went into Hibs picking up a rare win over their nearest and dearest rivals. And figure out how Gray, with four wins from the last five games, maintains this momentum heading into the final game of 2024 … and beyond.

Pressure points

There’s always a game of chicken involved when teams with contrasting formations line up. Hibs did NOT blink first, gambling on the energy and ability of their wingbacks – and a big thank you goes to Mr and Mrs Cadden for producing two absolute gems in Chris and Nicky – to win the battle out wide.

They were helped by the willingness/desire of both Martin Boyle and Elie Youan to drive into wide areas, dragging central defenders just a yard or two out of position – all it takes, at this level – and allowing Josh Campbell to go battering into the gap. The attacking midfielder, who ISN’T claiming the opening goal, might well have scored at least one on the day.

Long diagonals and switches of play were important as Hibs looked to punish Hearts any time the home team’s fullbacks even thought about going on the overlap. If that occasionally left the visitors man for man at the back, well, Gray trusted the trio of O’Hora, Rocky Bushiri and Jack Iredale to get the job done.

Threat level set at Defcon Zero

To say that Hibs kept the Hearts attack in check would be something of an understatement. Can you think of a single great chance the home side created yesterday? No, neither can the official stats bods who take note of these things.

In terms of quantity, Hearts may well have dominated possession, completed passes, total number of crosses and even touches in the opposition box. The clever folk at FotMob have Critchley’s men well clear on all of the above criteria.

But Hibs created three “big chances” to their opponents ZERO. And kept the hosts to an expected goals (xG) score, from open play, of just 0.30.

All of which backs up the evidence of our own eyes. With the exception of a solid 20-minute spell for the home side at the start of the second half, Hibs controlled the things they needed to control.

The run, the delivery … and oh, what a touch

In a game purportedly all about power, there was something wonderful about the delicacy of the winning goal. That finishing touch from Dwight Gayle, man … just exquisite.

Dwight Gayle is embraced by Nicky Cadden as Josh Campbell leaps for joy; Gayle has just scored the winner at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

The fact that the veteran former Newcastle striker, who had been on the pitch for less than ten minutes when he struck, played a key role in the build-up to the goal – keeping the ball in play on the opposite side of the par – shouldn’t be overlooked. Nor should the quality of Boyle’s movement be underplayed, the Socceroos star drifting away from that danger zone between near post and penalty spot.

That allowed Gayle to drive into the gap and meet Nicky Cadden’s perfect delivery on the bounce, the forward angling his foot to apply a deft finish. Not bad for an old man who confessed, just last week, that he’s on the brink of retirement because his body is “breaking down.”

Signing of the year

There wasn’t an enormous fuss made when Hibs acquired Nicky Cadden as a free agent back in August. He wasn’t match fit, for starters. And his list of previous clubs – Airdrie, Livingston, Greenock Morton, Forest Green Rovers and Barnsley – didn’t exactly have fans purring about his pedigree.

But you won’t find a Hibs supporter who doesn’t appreciate exactly what Cadden, twin brother of Chris, has delivered since getting up to speed and forcing his way into the starting XI. His performance yesterday wasn’t an outlier, but a fair reflection of his efforts over the past month.

He creates chances for his team-mates, putting in crosses that simply beg to be converted. And his work rate must make him a nightmare to play against.

Repeatable plan

How do Hibs build on three wins in a row? By sticking to the shape and system that has coincided with their remarkable revival.

Gray has found a way to get the best out of his players, using a flexible 3-4-1-2 that can be adapted, tweaked, rejigged and remodelled within the game. Even before we consider the potential to add quality in January, Hibs look like a team transformed.

Somebody’s doing something right, then. Never in doubt, obviously …