The Easter Road hero has shared a funny tale

Aston Villa captain and Hibs hero John McGinn has revealed how he was left hanging by a Ballon d’Or winner.

The midfielder has been listening to German icon Lothar Matthaus talk up current Villans boss Unai Emery for a shot at the Bayern Munich job. McGinn moved to Birmingham in 2018 from Easter Road and under the former Arsenal and Sevilla boss, he has thrived.

Also a key player for Steve Clarke’s Scotland, that didn’t help the midfielder when running into Matthaus on a middle-east adventure. And it is something he hasn’t let go of, as Aston Villa progress in the Europa Conference League with a penalty kicks win over Lille. He told Birmingham Live when asked about Matthaus comments over Emery: "I'm still a bit wounded. I said hello to Lothar Matthaus in Dubai and he absolutely pied me!

“I was actually in a lift with him and said hello. And he completely ignored me. That wasn't that good. He [Emery] is going to get linked with teams but I hope he's happy here. We love having him and his staff here and hopefully they are going to be here for many years to come.

“He's brilliant to watch [on the touchline]. On Thursday when it went to extra-time and penalties, my performance did not deserve that, so just watching the way he picked the penalties, he was looking everyone up and down.