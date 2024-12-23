Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant Scott hopes his team’s 3-0 thumping of Rangers can be just the beginning of something truly spectacular as Hibs Women head into the winter shutdown on a high. The Hibees stunned Jo Potter’s well-funded Light Blues with a shock away win on Sunday afternoon, as Scotland’s elite women’s division completed its final round of fixtures before the break.

With Hibs joining Atletico Madrid as the only two teams to have imposed a clean sheet on the high-flying Rangers attack, head coach Scott was deservedly thrilled with the performance. Especially as he sees room for further improvement in the second half of the season.

“I don’t think we are finished,” he said, adding: “There is more to come here. But overall, I’m thoroughly chuffed with the performance.

"Thoroughly deserved. We’ve played and performed to a high level there against a top side. I’m delighted with the group.

“I think step by step we are improving. The structure of the team looks good. We minimised a really good side to very few chances.

"All of these things; the goals we are scoring and the goals we don’t concede anymore, seeing these games out now that we maybe wouldn’t have in the past. It’s more signs of progress and you have to be happy with it.

"We said before the match, we couldn’t afford one minute of slackness or lack of concentration. It had to be 90 minutes.

"We’ve shown what a good side we are. We’ve put a good side to the sword, and we have taken our chances when they’ve came. It’s all very impressive from a fantastic group of players."

Kathleen McGovern – a summer signing from arch-rivals Hearts - scored twice, and substitute Rosie Livingstone bagged one as Hibs silenced the home crowd at Broadwood Stadium, with Scott’s change of shape to a 4-3-3 looking like a masterstroke. The gaffer was pleased to see both on the score sheet.

"Kathleen was brought into the club to score goals,” he said, adding: “Her and Eilidh Adams have been magnificent. You need your big players to step up in big moments and they've done that.

"There's many more goals I hope to come from both. I. thought we were really dangerous when we went forward against Rangers.

"Rosie has spent so much time out injured and as a group we're so fond of her. She just needs now to find some consistency, get some match minutes.

“She's missed so much football but time and time again she comes on and impacts the performance. We're delighted for her.”

Victory over Rangers saw Hibs leapfrog Celtic – who do have a game in hand – into fourth place. But Scott’s team also have a game in hand on all three teams above them in the Premier League, with third-placed Hearts and second-placed Rangers now well within striking distance.

Hibs return to action with an Edinburgh derby against Spartans at Meadowbank on Sunday, January 12 – and go straight into midweek action three days later, as they travel north to play Dundee United on January 15 – when the league resumes. They then face Aberdeen in the SWPL Cup semi-final on January 19.