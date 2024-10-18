Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hibs have made the announcement over six legends.

Six Hibs greats have been rewarded with places in the Hall of Fame after their major contributions at Easter Road.

Alex Edwards, Tom Hart, Joelle Murray, Suzy Shepherd, Paul Hanlon, and Lewis Stevenson have all been inducted. The event took place on Thursday night at Easter Road as each person created a piece of Hibs history for themselves.

Edwards was part of the Turnbull’s Tornadoes side that already has legends like Pat Stanton within the Hall of Fame. He made 215 appearances for Hibs and won the League Cup in 1972, playing a prominent role in the Leith forward line during his time at the club.

Former chairman Hart established undersoil heating, shirt sponsorship, and the electronic scoreboard during his ownership of the club. He bought the club from William Harrower in late 1969, his vision helping guide Hibs through the Turnbull’s Tornadoes era while he was also at the helm when George Best signed for the team.

Murray has played a huge role within women’s football at Hibs. She has made a record 507 appearances and stands as the club’s most-decorated player, winning no fewer than 14 major trophies. In February 2020, she became the first female player to sign professional terms with the club and remains part of Grant Scott’s coaching staff.

Sheperd is a pioneer within the women’s game, winning three Scottish Women’s Premier League titles, four Scottish Cups and four SWPL Cups during her two stints with Hibs. A defender, she is now head coach of SWPL outfit Dundee United.

Hanlon and Stevenson were the last two inductees, a pairing synonymous with each other while at Easter Road. The pair were a regular sight on the left-hand side of the Hibs defence for well over a decade, Hanlon making 565 appearances and Stevenson has 600. Both played their part in the 2016 Scottish Cup final and Stevenson is the first – and currently – only ever men’s player to win a Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup with Hibs.