The former Hibs CEO has returned to football south of the border.

Ben Kensell has landed his first role in football since leaving Hibs as he heads back to England.

The former Norwich City man left Easter Road earlier this season after over three years in the CEO role. He has now been handed the position as chief revenue officer at Luton Town, as they look to recover following relegation from the Premier League in 2024 being followed up instant demotion to League One upon their Championship return.

Due to move away from their home stadium, Kenilworth Road, to a new home labelled Power Court, Luton CEO Gary Sweet said: “While Ben is joining us with Power Court very much in mind, his first task will focus on the recruitment of a new commercial head and ensuring we are ready for the new season, to ensure we remain strong for the foreseeable future at Kenilworth Road.”

Why former Hibs CEO is joining Luton Town

He added that his Easter Road experience was a factor in landing the job: “Ben will manage all supporter-facing departments, aiming to improve the fan experience for our final seasons at Kenilworth Road, and grow and capitalise on revenue streams in ways he has at his previous clubs, having been immensely successful.

“However, as Power Court now becomes real and future opportunities are coming more to the fore, there is a need for support to address those and take advantage in preparation for our move. With his vast experience at major clubs both in England and Scotland certain to bring exciting new approaches to Luton, we are delighted to welcome Ben to our executive board and look forward to his vital contribution to the day-to-day operation of the Club.”

A statement reads: “Luton Town Football Club is excited to announce the appointment of Ben Kensell in a newly created role of chief revenue officer at Kenilworth Road. Ben joins the Hatters as a member of the Club’s executive board in a role overseeing all public-facing departments and revenue generating areas of the club, as well as taking a key strategic lead on all commercial matters in the move to Power Court with CEO Gary Sweet.

“Ben brings with him a wealth of experience in a range of positions at top-flight clubs in English and Scottish football, most recently as CEO at Scottish Premiership club Hibernian. In three-and-a-half years at the Edinburgh club, Ben managed all matters on and off the pitch and was instrumental in record-breaking club growth and the delivery of the Easter Road Stadium infrastructure investment project, which is credited with improving the matchday experience for supporters, as well as transforming and increasing commercial revenue and overall turnover.

“That followed a seven-year spell at Norwich City, initially as commercial director and then chief operating officer, which saw unprecedented commercial growth and success for the club on and off the pitch, having also led commercial teams at Charlton Athletic as CCO, and prior to that working at Arsenal for over seven years. Ben starts his role with immediate effect and has been meeting staff and stakeholders this week. We’ll hear more from Ben once he gets his feet under the table.”

Ben Kensell on Hibs stint

Taking to social media, Kensell hailed his time in Leith. He said: “Following a fantastic and successful period as CEO of Hibs and their season ending with a 3rd place finish and guaranteed European football, I am now delighted to confirm that I have taken up the role offered to me of Chief Revenue Officer at Luton Town FC working with Gary Sweet and the team on and off the pitch. The opportunity to build and take the club into Power Court the 25,000 seater stadium from the iconic Kenilworth Road, aswell as leading on all revenue generating and fan facing areas is an exciting challenge and I’m looking forward to working with the excellent teams already in place. Exciting times ahead.

He added in the Luton statement: “This is a historic club with true character and really passionate supporters, and a club I’ve admired for some time, having lived locally. I’m delighted to have finally agreed everything to enable me to help the club’s transition to a fantastic new stadium successfully, and the future for Luton Town Football Club looks transformational. I look forward to helping the club grow and progress, and it’s going to be an amazing journey both on and off the pitch.”