Respects have been paid after the former Hibs player passed away following illness.

Tributes have been paid to former Hibs and Raith Rovers defender Shaun Dennis after his passing, aged 55,

The Easter Road club held a minute of applause for the ex defender and former chairman Sir Tom Farmer, who passed away earlier this month, prior to Saturday’s Premiership finale with Rangers. Dennis had four different spells at Raith Rovers but also spent four years with Hibs between 1997-2001.

Dennis made his pro debut in 1988 and made over 450 appearances for the Stark’s Park club, winning three league titles and forming part of the double-winning team in 1994/95 when Raith won the League Cup as a second-tier team. They would clinch the First Division title a few months later, like they did two years prior.

A message from Hibs reads: “Hibernian FC are saddened to learn of the passing of former Hibee Shaun Dennis. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Shaun.”

The Proclaimers paid their respects in a post from their official X account by saying “Shaun Dennis R.I.P. A giant for Hibs in tough times” and former Hibs player in Tam McManus also paid a social media tribute. He said: “Unfortunately hearing big Shaun Dennis passed away. Was a hard big guy on the park who took no prisoners but totally different off it. Was a great guy who was really good company. RIP Big Veg.”

Another ex-Hibee, Kevin Harper, added: “Sad news just heard that my former team mate Shaun Dennis has past away. What a top guy would have tackled anyone on the pitch but a funny funny guy off the pitch. R.I.P big man.”

Raith Rovers paid their respects, saying in an obituary published on their website: “It is with great sadness that Raith Rovers learned this afternoon that Shaun Dennis had passed away peacefully this morning. In the world of football these days, the label of legend can be used too easily. But to Raith Rovers, Shaun was a true LEGEND.

“Shaun Dennis sits in 7th place in the list of all-time appearances for Raith Rovers with 453 games played having scored 16 goals. Shaun made 64 appearances for Hibernian before returning to Stark’s Park, firstly on-loan before coming back on a permanent basis in 2001. Shaun turned down the offer from the Hibs’ manager Alex McLeish to let him go to Barnsley to come back to Raith Rovers.

“In November 2017, Shaun Dennis was inducted into the Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame. While the owner of the Abbotshall Hotel in Kirkcaldy, Shaun played host to the Rovers’ Down South tribute dinners on several occasions. On one occasion when the guys went to pay the bill for the dinner, Shaun then proceeded to count out £200 to give back to “help with the cause!” As recently as August 2024, Shaun was the guest at Reminiscing Raith where regaled all present with his wonderful tales of his football career. He also brough his grandchildren to a game last season. He received a hero’s welcome at the club he loved. There has been a huge out pouring of love for Shaun from all his team mates. All at Raith Rovers would like to send his wife Tracy and family our deepest condolences.”