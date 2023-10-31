Hibs secure one point after relinquishing a two goal lead at Easter Road

There was a distinct change in the atmosphere at Easter Road. On the spookiest night of the year, Nick Montgomery and his squad suffered their own nightmare as they relinquished a two goal lead to draw 2-2 against Ross County.

Elie Youan and Jair Tavares scored for the Hibees, with Tavares securing his first ever goal in the green and white jersey but it was soon undone as an own goal saw Ross County bounce back into the game. With nine minutes left on the clock, Malky Makay’s side then found the equaliser as Jordon White found the gap passed Jojo Wollacott.

The Hibees goalkeeper had been celebrating securing his first start at Easter Road for three months, following an injury lay-off and despite his best efforts it was not to be a clean-sheet.

Nick Montgomery will now have much to ponder ahead of Saturday’s semi-final at Hampden Park.