Hibs shareholder Bill Foley

Hibs shareholder Bill Foley is claimed to be keen on adding a Belgian side to his growing portfolio of clubs.

The American businessman and Bournemouth owner has long been keen to add a club from the nation to his Black Knight group of teams. He has previously different levels of interesting in trying to get involved with Sporting Charleroi, KV Oostende and Gent. Now Standard Liege interest has cropped up.

It is claimed by Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri that Josh Wander, one of two co-founders and managing partners of Standard Liege owners 777 Partners, have already discussed possibly selling the Pro League team with Foley and other interested suitors. Foley ‘still wishes to buy a club in Belgium’ as per the claims.

The season has been poor at Standard Liege, after a 10th place finish in the regular Belgian season pre-split to qualify for the Conference League Play-off Group, where they are sit fourth from sixth ahead of taking on basement side Westerlo this weekend. Standard have been part of the 777 stable since March 2022, and that also involves Serie A side Genoa and CR Vasco da Gama of Brazil.

They have notably been trying to buy Everton and 777 struck an agreement with Goodison Park owner Farhad Moshiri about eight months ago. 777 have struggled with a number of legal challenges in America alongside recent financial difficulties and have been unable to get the deal over the line as of yet.