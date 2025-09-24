The striker is back performing for Birmingham City after a deal to join Hibs collapsed.

A pundit has three categories which a Birmingham City star’s failed Hibs move could fall into - as it solves a key issue one way or another.

Lyndon Dykes looked set to swap the League One title winners for Easter Road on the final day of the summer transfer window. At the 11th hour, the deal collapsed, and he embarked on Scotland duty against Denmark and Belarus with his future at club level uncertain.

Boss Chris Davies has reintegrated him into his Championship plans and he rose from the bench on Saturday to head home a second half stoppage time winner versus Swansea City at the weekend. Don Goodman, a regular pundit on EFL matters, likes what striker Dykes brings to a side. How the Hibs deal collapsed is up for debate, but he reckons Birmingham City are gaining from an alternate forward option that Easter Road boss David Gray sought to have.

Goodman told Football League World: “Keeping Lyndon Dykes at Birmingham City, I don’t know whether it was inspired business or whether it was by design or because there wasn’t that much interest. I’m not party to that information. What I do know is that the biggest problem Birmingham City have had this season has been scoring goals, so the winner on Saturday was just their fifth goal in six games.

“It is that creative element. Having an alternative type of striker, and he is that, he is a big, old fashioned number nine that wants to get on the end of crosses. I think it’s a brilliant option to have from the bench. All the defensive numbers from Birmingham City are excellent, they only lost three games in the whole of the League One games, they lost back-to-back league games prior to that win against Swansea, so it was an important result.

“They’re just not used to it. It seems to be they’re still finding their feet a little bit at Championship level, but it’s been a solid start. 10 points from six games, and as I say, having that alternative striker that can have an impact is never a bad thing.”

Why didn’t Lyndon Dykes join Hibs?

Speaking about the collapsed deal between Hibs and Birmingham City after Scotland’s draw with Denmark earlier this month, the striker said: “I mean obviously I'm a Birmingham player, there was talk there, looking obviously to go on a loan.

“Hibs tried to do their best but it didn't end up happening and that's just the way it happens. I'm always, wherever I've been, I give 100%. I train the best I can every day and everyone knows what I bring. So yeah, I'm a Birmingham player and I'll fight and hopefully have a good season.”

Sporting director Malky Mackay added from a Hibs perspective: “It's quite well known we had our conversations with Lyndon and Birmingham and we didn't manage to get them yet. It's as simple as that. Some you do and some you don't. We didn't at the end of the day. So we move on from that.”