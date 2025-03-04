Kensell replacement must ‘own the business side of club’

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Knight president Tim Bezbatchenko insists he’s been impressed by many of the FIFTY candidates throwing their hat into the ring to become next Hibs chief executive. And the American says the Easter Road club would love to appoint someone with local knowledge – but will prioritise expertise if they find someone “truly committed” to the project.

Hibs have bene searching for a CEO since Ben Kensell’s abrupt departure in January. Bezbatchenko, who joined billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley on the Hibs board when the Black Knights took up a £6 million minority stake in the club last year, is helping owner Ian Gordon in the search for a new chief exec.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Toronto and Columbus general manager said: “We would love to see someone who's local, who knows the clubs inside and out. But the reality of the matter is you want someone who has experience who can really carry the club forward.

“What you do hope is that they're truly committed to the club. And that the club would reciprocate that commitment if they came in and do a good job.

“I've been really impressed with the pool that has been interested in this role. Obviously, I'm still relatively new. I wasn't here during the last search.

“But we have a very, very strong pool. Not just in Scotland and the UK, but beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think you want the best candidate for the job. And I think in order to achieve the goals that were set out by Ian and David Gray, I think that can come in all shapes and colours and sizes. Obviously, that's one factor.”

New CEO must have ‘sporting or football background’

Bezbatchenko confirmed that there had been 50 serious applicants for role, something that emerged at last week’s AGM, insisting: “Yeah, these are all people that were interested in the job and have been through a process.”

Gordon said Bezbatchenko had been a real help in recruiting a new CEO, insisting: “Yeah, someone of Tim's background, he's done amazing work over in the MLS with Toronto and Columbus. So to be able to lean on that expertise and the knowledge that he brings, not only to myself, but Malky Mackay and the wider football department.

“We have cast the net far and wide, but we feel it's very important that this person has a sporting or football background, has worked at a football club before. So that's one of the criteria, but it's someone that can really own the business side of the club. And help us make strides forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kensell was an occasionally controversial figure during his time at Easter Road, attracting significant flak from supporters during difficult times. He’d been at the club since 2021 and was widely credited with overseeing stadium improvements.

He also played a key role in negotiation American investor Foley’s buy-in, opening Hibs up to the influence of a sports magnate with links to major football clubs - and one very successful ice hockey teams - around the world. But Kensell was at the helm as Hibs posted losses of over £7 million in the most recent accounts put before shareholders last week.