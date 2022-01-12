Kyle Magennis takes part in solo training at HTC

The 23-year-old had an impressive start to the season, scoring four goals and registering two assists in his first 13 games, but hasn’t featured since September 26 last year when he played the first 45 minutes of a 1-0 victory over St Johnstone at Easter Road.

Magennis has been sidelined since that game with what former Hibs boss Jack Ross described as a “problematic groin injury”.

The former St Mirren man has been working closely with the club’s medical and sport science staff in a bid to get to the bottom of the issue but only resumed light running in early December.

Ross said in early December that there had been “little signs of progression” but that the midfielder was still not close to a return.

However, the former Scotland Under-21 internationalist appears to have taken a step closer to a return as he took part in individual training with one of the physios at the club’s training complex on Wednesday.

The Evening News understands a number of first-team players didn’t take part in training after playing in Tuesday’s bounce games against Queen’s Park but new signing Rocky Bushiri took part in his first session after signing a loan deal until the end of the season.

Stevie Bradley was put through his paces following his early return from a season-long loan spell at Scottish Championship side Ayr United while midfielder Melker Hallberg, who has been linked with St Johnstone, was also involved at HTC.

