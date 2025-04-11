Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He is now thriving as a leader in one of Europe’s top five leagues - but admits it’s Hibs who have played a huge role getting him there.

Jackson Irvine played 21 times for Hibs in a short spell during the 2020/21 campaign where the team reached a Scottish Cup final and finished third in the Premiership. He moved onto St Pauli, who are now in the Bundesliga after promotion and Australian international Irvine is the skipper.

After leaving Hull City in 2020, the midfielder spent 10 months without a club before Jack Ross’ Hibs came calling for him. That stint is what Irvine credits as part of the reason why he is where he’s at today following a nightmare spell.

Jackson Irvine’s Hibs thanks

Asked by Die Welt if the dream is being lived through being a Bundesliga star while chasing down a World Cup 2026 spot, Irvine admitted: “It’s more the other way around: Looking back feels like a nightmare. I was without a club for almost ten months and trained alone in the park. That was a phase when I feared I’d never be able to play at the top level again.

“I never talked about it much because other people had completely different worries due to the coronavirus pandemic. But my family, my agent, and Hibernian FC in Edinburgh believed in me and helped me come back. And now I’ve even reached a higher level."

Staying put long term

Irvine started out in the UK with Celtic and had loans at Kilmarnock plus Ross County before joining the latter on a permanent basis. He then moved to Burton Albion and then Hull City en route to completing his Hibs switch. Irvine was aware of St Pauli, for their inclusive and political values, with a lengthy association between his current club’s fans and Celtic supporters feeling like a special sign. The 32-year-old would now be open to finishing his career in Germany.

He added: “I’ve known the club for a long time; I’ve seen friendly matches between the two clubs with Celtic. In 2020, my wife and I were in Hull at a Black Lives Matter demonstration. The St. Pauli fan club Yorkshire was there with the skull on flags and shirts, and we took photos. That must have been a sign. What could be better than playing in the Bundesliga here in this environment until the end of my career?

“In a perfect world, I would play here in the Bundesliga for years to come. There is no football culture in Australia like there is in Europe. A lot of people don't realize how important football is in my life because I have a lot of other interests like fashion, music and politics. But I would really struggle if I couldn't just turn on the television and watch football.”