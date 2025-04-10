Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Famous Five era record is being targeted by David Gray as Hibs’ unbeaten Scottish Premiership run nears fabled status.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After beating Rangers at Ibrox to stay in pole position for third spot in the table - Hibs don’t really need any extra motivation heading into this weekend’s final pre-split clash against Dundee. But the players do have a pretty special carrot dangling in front of them if they avoid defeat.

The Easter Road side have amassed a stunning 16-game unbeaten run in the top-flight, and they are now gunning for 17 matches without defeat which would see them match a record set back in 1948 during the infancy of the Famous Five era. Since losing to Dundee 4-1 five months ago - Hibs have turned their season around in some style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for gaffer Gray - a Hibs hero himself after scoring the winner against Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final - he is hoping that his current crop are up for the challenge of toppling that record.

Hibs boss happy to highlight landmarks to give players extra inspiration

“It's incredible really and the players deserve all the credit,” he said. “It's a long time ago and it's very difficult to do that, clearly as it's not been done since 1948. Seventeen would equal it and that's great. It's good to have different markers to look at changing history in positive ways.

“I said before the Rangers game, it was 2018 the last time we won at Ibrox in the league and we managed to change that. We keep constantly trying to find incentives to keep driving the players forward. We set a target internally about how many points we want to take into the split once we got into that third place. We're well on track to achieving that but we need to make sure we finish with three points.”

Gray added: "They'll be made aware of the record. I do use them at times, depending on the game and the occasion. Some people love the idea of changing history. For some it goes straight over their heads - they just want to play football and win! If it makes a one per cent difference to one player, it's well worth doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone is driven by different things. We have an opportunity to finish the season really strongly. We can't go into these games just thinking because everything's going so well that it will be given to us.”

In-form Australia star is also targeting a record with six games to go

It isn’t just the Hibs’ squad as a whole who have an extra incentive heading into this Sunday’s fixture. In-form Martin Boyle is closing in on 100 goals for the Easter Road club. He scored the Hibees’ second against Rangers last weekend, and the Australia star looks likely to continue his clinical streak going by his recent performances.

The 31-year-old has netted 11 times in the Premiership this season - with four of those goals coming in the last four games. The livewire has really found a finishing touch in recent weeks. It could be Boyle’s his last chance to reach the ton for Hibs too with his contract running out come the summer transfer window.

"It's something he's driven by,” boss Gray revealed. “He has mentioned it himself. I think I got it wrong the other day when I first said it. I put an extra goal on and he wasn't happy! I'd like to see him get 101, that would be amazing. “He's playing at the very top of his game at the minute and you can see that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can keep providing him with chances, play on the front foot, he is a constant threat. He's demonstrated that for a number of years and he's in a good place.”

No change to contract talks with Martin Boyle after blistering run

“I don't think our conversations have accelerated or changed,” Gray added when asked if Boyle’s form has altered any discussions. “The minute you go into the last six months of a contract, there's always a conversation about what's going to happen and where the future lies.

“The minute you allow someone's contract to go into that last six months, they're able to speak to anybody. That's something you just need to be open and honest with, throughout the process. We've spoken a lot about it and we're all comfortable with where we are. His full focus is on playing to the level that he is.”

Boyle has made over 250 appearances over two spells at Hibs having initially joined on loan from Dundee back in 2015.