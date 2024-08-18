Cadden clan focused on Hibs as split-screen experience fades out

Chris (left) and Nicky Cadden are in the same squad for the first time since Motherwell Under-17s days. | SNS Group

Nicky grateful for tough love coaching from devoted dad

There are many reasons why reuniting twin brothers Chris and Nicky Cadden in the same starting XI makes a lot of footballing sense. Cadden family match-day arrangements wouldn’t really have featured in the thinking of either Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay or gaffer David Gray when they brought the boys together again.

As Nicky confesses that it’s now certainly easier for his folks to watch both sons in action, though, a thought occurs to him. If they can pay closer attention, that means dad Stephen – their boyhood coach and still “murder” when it comes to picking up on mistakes – will find it easier to tell him what he’s done wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadden, grinning as he recalled childhood match days when even a hat-trick might not prevent the old man from having the odd gripe, said: “My mum and dad usually have two screens trying to watch two games at once. And that’s not easy.

“I remember I tried to do it. I was injured one time, Chrissie was playing, and my team were playing - I'm trying to watch Chrissie, I'm trying to watch my team. And I was like: ‘I don't know how you do it actually …’

“But I think my dad and my mum do really well with that. And my dad still picks on stuff that I thought he wouldn't see because he'd try to watch Chrissie and me at the same time!”

Revealing the crucial role played by Stephen in the development of both boys as players, Nicky said: “So my dad was my coach from (Motherwell) under-12s to under-14s, I think. When it started to get to the big stage where you get kept on or like you get released, he didn’t want to be the one who made that decision, so he left the age group,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What’s he like as a coach? Oh he's murder! I remember I scored a hat-trick and being buzzing. Like I've got a match ball in the car on the way home. And he's telling me what I need to do better …

“But I wouldn't change it, he keeps me right, he keeps my feet on the ground. Yeah of course, he was really harsh on us – but I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for him.

“Especially when I think about what he used to do for us when we were younger as well. Yeah, I'm sure Chrissie would say the same, it's just what your dad does, it's what your parents do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously there's always good bits and there's bad bits, with a few arguments in the car - but that gets forgotten about quick. But obviously when you have a good game, he does say I've played well.”

Without any game time since the end of last season with Barnsley, Nicky has worked hard to get fit over a long summer as a free agent. Don’t be surprised if he’s on the bench at Celtic Park tomorrow, at least. Back in the team with his brother. Hoping to keep mum and dad entertained.