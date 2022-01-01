Chris Mueller speaks on unexpected aspects of Hibs move, leaving Orlando, and taking the next step

Chris Mueller takes in Hampden ahead of the Premier Sports Cup final. The American attacker officially joins Hibs on January 1

The American attacker is likely to be involved in the friendlies that the Easter Road side has planned before the season resumes with a trip to Celtic on January 17.

The 25-year-old arrived following the end of the MLS season and has since spent time adjusting to his new surroundings.

Speaking on the Welcome to Ike podcast Mueller said: “Hibs told me that whenever the season was over I should come over to start getting integrated and settle down so when my first game comes around I’ll be fully focused and not have other distractions.

"A week after the season ended I was out of my apartment, everything was shipped out, got rid of my car and it was just me on the flight with my wife Lyss, our dog, and a couple of suitcases.

“We’ve settled in well; Edinburgh is probably the most beautiful city I've ever seen. It’s a really interesting, beautiful, quaint place. It's a big city but doesn’t feel like it.

“And the people are so nice. It’s been a great experience so far.”

Mueller admits it has been hard not being involved with his new team-mates.

“The biggest challenge has been having to watch the team and not be able to play,” he said. “The guys on the team have been super welcoming.”

"I didn’t know what to expect but the day after I arrived the team had a home game and they were going to present me to the fans. Before, I spoke to three rooms full of people, everybody behind the scenes at the club.

"The spotlight was on me and you could tell there was a buzz about me being here – as humbly as I can say that. The welcome has been great.”

One shock for Mueller was the departure of Jack Ross just days after meeting him in person for the first time.

“I went to HTC, met and talked with him – we’d had a couple of Zoom calls before I came over – and he was super hospitable to me and Lyss. Hibs were on a bad run of form, so two days later they sacked him, and everyone’s head was a bit all over the place.”

Mueller recognises rest is vital given he will effectively be playing a season and a half in one go.

"I’ve been trying to catch up on sleep and get some decent rest. I’m coming off a full season, not getting a vacation, so my legs and body need to rest,” he explained.

"The training I’ve seen has been more intense and more rapid than Orlando; shorter bursts and more intense, but there’s also gym work. At Orlando we spent a lot of time on the pitch but no gym work.

“Saying goodbye to Orlando was bittersweet. Leaving was tough because I had so many good years there but I didn’t leave on the highest note, because I wanted to win and perform better throughout the year.

“I’m prepared for Scottish football now and I’m ready to hold a little bit more weight on my shoulders and take that next step.

"I’m fully in it and I’m so excited to get started.”

