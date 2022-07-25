Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced youth coach previously worked at Motherwell and spent over seven years with the Scottish FA as a coach and club development officer. He’s also spent time at Scottish Rugby.

But he leaves Hibs for Falkirk on a high note having guided the under-15s to Foyle Cup success in Northern Ireland, beating out opposition from all over the world to claim the trophy.

Begg told Falkirk’s club website: “I am delighted to be here. Falkirk is a club with huge potential, with a fantastic stadium and great facilities, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to help lead, shape and develop the club’s youth development going forward.

“I look forward to working with the CEO and first team coaching team as we grow the club’s youth development programme and get the club back to where it belongs as one of the best destinations for promising young players in Scotland.”

In his role new role he will manage Falkirk’s development programme, working with the team’s youth coaches and the club’s young players and first team coaching staff to develop pathways to the first team.

Falkirk chief executive Jamie Swinney explained: “Tony’s role will be to once again ensure the football club can be one of the best producers and developers of young footballers in the country.”