Coach Tony Begg departs Hibs academy to become head of youth development at Falkirk

Tony Begg has left his academy coaching role at Hibs to become head of youth development at Falkirk.

By Phil Johnson
Monday, 25th July 2022, 4:59 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 5:19 pm

The experienced youth coach previously worked at Motherwell and spent over seven years with the Scottish FA as a coach and club development officer. He’s also spent time at Scottish Rugby.

He resigned after two years in charge of East of Scotland League Premier Division side Penicuik Athletic in July last year to become an academy coach at Hibs in what was his second spell on staff at the Easter Road club,

But he leaves Hibs for Falkirk on a high note having guided the under-15s to Foyle Cup success in Northern Ireland, beating out opposition from all over the world to claim the trophy.

Begg told Falkirk’s club website: “I am delighted to be here. Falkirk is a club with huge potential, with a fantastic stadium and great facilities, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to help lead, shape and develop the club’s youth development going forward.

“I look forward to working with the CEO and first team coaching team as we grow the club’s youth development programme and get the club back to where it belongs as one of the best destinations for promising young players in Scotland.”

In his role new role he will manage Falkirk’s development programme, working with the team’s youth coaches and the club’s young players and first team coaching staff to develop pathways to the first team.

Falkirk chief executive Jamie Swinney explained: “Tony’s role will be to once again ensure the football club can be one of the best producers and developers of young footballers in the country.”

Tony Begg spent two years in charge of Penicuik Athletic and is now head of youth development at Falkirk
