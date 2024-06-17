David Gray has named his backroom team | SNS Group

The Hibs backroom team to rally around the head coach is sealed.

David Gray has named his backroom team that will form his coaching set-up at Hibs for the upcoming Premiership campaign and beyond.

The new head coach has named Eddie May and Liam Craig as his assistant coaches, with Craig Samson coming in as his goalkeeper coach. May is a well-known face to Hibs supporters, having worked at the club in a variety of roles since 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

May was Gray’s right-hand man during his interim head coach stint and now stands by his side for the long haul, having also made over 100 Hibs appearances as a player. Former midfielder Craig comes in from Championship side Queen’s Park, where he was working with Callum Davidson.

Before that, Craig has also served as a coach at St Johnstone and Arbroath, spending two years as a player at Hibs and also captaining the club. Samson is returning to the club where he was previously goalkeeper coach.

He worked in the position under Jack Ross before moving to become Aberdeen’s keeper coach, working with him also at Sunderland. Samson featured for a host of Scottish clubs in his playing days, including Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Motherwell.

It’s new appointments in the backroom at Hibs after Nick Montgomery left his role as head coach, alongside his coaching team. That allowed Gray a blank canvas to mould the coaching team as he sees fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad