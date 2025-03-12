The star was ravaged by injuries at Easter Road and that curse has followed him across the Premiership.

Derek McInnes has confirmed a former Hibs star’s season is likely over as the pair prepare for battle this weekend.

David Gray’s side are still in a good place despite their unbeaten run coming to an end away to Celtic in the Scottish Cup last weekend. They face a Killie side in need of points to get some life in their top six bid and stave off threats of sliding further going the other way.

An injury blow has been inflicted ahead of facing Hibs at the weekend and it comes to a former Easter Road star. Kyle Magennis has been plagued by injuries in his career and made 49 outings in three seasons at Hibs before joining Kilmarnock in 2023.

McInnes confirms Kilmarnock blow

Now his manager has confirmed more bad news for a player who hasn't managed more than 13 league games in one season since the 2020-21 term at Easter Road. Magennis missed the first half of the season while recovering from a hamstring injury and now on 12 league outings, has picked up damage in his knee that likely ends his campaign.

McInnes said: “Kyle got his scan last week and we all feared the worstcase scenario at Dingwall. He's got a grade two tear in his medial, which is bad enough. But we were actually glad it wasn't his cruciate and wasn't a complete rupture of the medial ligament. That was our fear. Ultimately, it's still going to keep him out for the next six to eight weeks.

"So his season might well be over. It's no doubt a real blow for us and him. We've been here before with Kyle and I don't know how he keeps doing it. I don't know how he keeps himself right. But he was actually quite upbeat, which is a credit to him."

Positivity despite injuries

Speaking in February, Magennis reflected on his injury torment, this time with the hamstring. He said: "The injury against Livingston was so deflating. Before it happened I'd had one of the best rehabs I've ever had. Coming back from that injury I didn't feel anything. I felt really good training for a few weeks, came on, but after three minutes I did the exact same injury again. I knew straight away I'd need surgery on it. That was hard to take.

"It's really tough. I was out for such a long time that it's hard to see light at the end of the tunnel. You just need to try and stay positive. I've had long-term injuries before, so I know how to deal with them. There are doubts in the back of your head. You think, 'Maybe I can't come back from this'? The annoying part is that when I'm playing, I know what I'm capable of doing.

"Then sometimes my body is letting me down. I know I'm a good player who can bring a lot to the team. We're trying to manage my load a bit better now. With previous injuries, I might have been doing a little bit too much too soon. Now I feel like I'm here to play a part. A run of games will help me get my match fitness up, and hopefully I can show what I'm capable of. I'm buzzing to be back."