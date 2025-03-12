The former Hibs star also featured for Brentford and Bournemouth but now faces future uncertainty.

A former Hibs star is waiting to see what the future holds for him at Norwich City.

Emiliano Marcondes spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road and impressed during his six-month stay. His contract came to a close at parent club Bournemouth and Norwich City snapped him up for the current English Championship campaign, where he has been a regular.

Danish publication Tipsbladet say the former Hibee faces an ‘uncertain future’ at Carrow Road having signed a year-long deal with the option of a 12-month extension that has not yet been activated. He has four goals and six assists in 26 Championship games.

Former Hibs man sets Norwich City deadline

Marcondes says talks have been had on what comes next but for now he is primarily focused on the here and now of a push for promotion, with the Canaries seven points off a play-off spot. He said: “I don’t know if there’s any news on that option. In any case, we have said that they have to give us an answer in March. We’ve talked and I’m happy to be here, but it has to be right for both of us,” he said.

“Right now, my focus is just to do well and then we’ll see what happens, because things can change really quickly. I’m still open to everything and I’m curious to see what happens. If the right offer is there and it’s a good fit, I could easily see myself staying here. I have never been abroad before where I have played in a way that fits my way of thinking and doing things as well as here. I feel like I have a role here, and if they also see that I have it, then it is a good match.

“As I have said before, I have always wanted to be part of a project where there is a bigger role than ‘just’ playing football, and that is what I really like here.”

Hibs reflections

Nick Montgomery - now a coach at Tottenham - brought Marcondes to Leith and the playmaker was left feeling partly responsible when the former Sheffield United man and his coaching staff were axed after a bottom six Premiership finish. He said in August: “It makes you feel bad as a player as you feel responsible for your manager and when it happens you feel you're a part of his defeat and his failure. But obviously they can’t sack all the players, just him. But in my opinion it reflects badly on all the players and the whole squad.

“It’s strange. It’s going to be a strange day. I feel so sorry for managers, especially Nick. He’s just such a kind person. He’s travelled all the way from Australia and he’s only been here nine months. He has three kids with him, his wife. And now his kids will all have to change schools again. It's hard man. It’s tough and he will have to find a new job.”