'Didn't work' - Brendan Rodgers makes new claim after Hibs v Celtic controversy

The Celtic manager has given his take on a disallowed goal in his side's 2-1 defeat at Hibs on Saturday.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has called for the introduction of goal-line technology following a controversial moment in his side’s 2-1 defeat at Hibs on Saturday.

Hibs made a confident start to their attempts to stretch their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions as Josh Campbell fired his side in front with under five minutes on the clock at Easter Road. The academy graduate doubled his tally and his side’s lead just before half-time to put Hibs on their way to a win that has boosted their hopes of returning to European competition.

Daizen Maeda gave Celtic some hope of mounting a comeback when he halved their deficit with just over 20 minutes remaining - and the Japan international was then involved in a controversial moment that provoked anger and frustration from the Hoops boss as his side tried to find an equaliser that failed to materialise. Maeda looked to have doubled his tally and snatched a share of the spoils for his side inside the final ten minutes when he converted from an Alastair Johnston cross. The game was originally awarded by the on-field officials - but VAR official Alan Muir ruled the ball had ran out of play before the Canada international had found Maeda in the area.

Speaking after the game, a clearly annoyed Rodgers said: “My take is that the official Alan Muir has had a guess at it. The linesman arguably has the best view in the stadium and he doesn't give it. So for that to get overturned I am assuming there is an absolute clear image of the ball being out of play. In my experience up here with VAR, you don't have all the angles and they don't have the equipment to say it was conclusively out. So you are actually viewing it from a secondary position and at that point you are then having a guess. That is the huge disappointment."

The former Liverpool and Leicester City manager gave a more measured approach to the incident almost 48 hours after the game as he called for goal-line technology after claiming the VAR process had not functioned how he would expect at Easter Road.

He told Sky Sports: “There’s obviously a process so between the club and the SFA we will speak but there’s not a great deal we can do about it now. At this point today, there is nothing conclusive and all of the images we have seen have proven that.

“That (goal-line technology) would certainly help but look, everyone makes mistakes and I felt how VAR worked, it didn’t work quite how we would want on the day and when you don’t have conclusive evidence to show it was out, you have to trust your linesman and referee. Both of those gave the goal before it was chalked off so goal-line technology, if you can have that, would clear up any chat we have having today.”

