Hearts and Hibs men were involved in the key international game - with an injury blow landed.

Scotland U21s boss Scot Gemmill has provided an update on an injury scare for Hibs forward Kieron Bowie - after a Hearts starlet helped set up a major clash.

The national team youngsters won 5-0 at Malta on Tuesday in a UEFA U21s European Championship qualifier, with Hearts defender currently on loan with St Johnstone Lewis Neilson amongst the scorers. It sets up a huge clash with Belgium next month at Tynecastle with two group games remaining.

Scotland are level on points with Belgium ahead of the game at Tynecastle, but have a better head-to-head record. A win or draw would see them go into the final game against Kazakhstan knowing victory likely grants them a high chance of being one of the three best runners-up. That would send them to their first finals since 1996 or they would face a play-off.

One downside though on the night though was a hamstring injury to Hibs striker Bowie. The forward has impressed since his summer move to Easter Road from Fulham but ahead of a return to the domestic scene vs St Johnstone on Saturday, Gemmill admits the injury is a blow.

He said: "The only dampener to the night was the injury to Kieron Bowie and he is being assessed now. It's very disappointing. It's not as easy as people think to come to these type of places where they are doing everything they can to stop you and the pitch isn't quite as good as it should be and it's hot and humid.

"But it's a great experience for the players and hopefully some of them will experience it for the full squad. It's brilliant we can look forward to the Belgium match.

"I've just said to the players to go back to the club and keep pushing. It was great to see the players scoring goals although I thought we were fortunate to keep a clean sheet to be honest. On another night we might have easily conceded and that's something we need to look at because we have been solid defensively and we weren't tonight.”