Hibs had a busy transfer window - and one ex-star reckons they’re taking a leaf out of Hearts’ book.

A former Hibs player reckons the club are going down a route that’s worked well for Hearts in their squad building.

David Gray oversaw an overhaul in his first summer in charge as head coach at Easter Road. Only one of their signings came from abroad, goalkeeper Josef Bursik from Club Brugge, while the rest were all brought in from English or Scottish clubs.

Tam McManus has reacted to Ian Gordon’s round of interviews about various topics at Hibs, and reckons lessons have been learned after errors at the club. One area he thinks they are moving back into is the UK transfer market that Hearts have dipped into heavily over the summer alongside continental exports.

The ex-Hibs forward told PLZ: "I thought it was a great interview. I think it's been a long time coming and I think the Hibs fans was the board and owners to be transparent in their dealings with the club. I thought they did make a big mistake sacking Jack Ross when you look at Jack's record finishing third and getting to the Scottish Cup final, had just got them to a League Cup final.

“They were on a poor run in the league. They shouldn't have sacked him and it's been one disaster after another since then. I think Malky coming in is a massive bonus, I think he takes the heat off the manager.

“He can deal with agents and stuff like that. But it's good Ian Gordon has came out and the fans whether you like it or not, know what's happening.

“I think there have been lessons learned and they are going down a different route now. They went down trying to sign young foreign players for money and sell them on. It didn't work and I think they are now going to start buying British again and have a Scottish and British core in the team which has worked well for Hearts.

“I think there needs to be a little bit of patience still with the team and manager. The last couple of games I've see some shoots of recovery and I think Hibs will be fine this season."