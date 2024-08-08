Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan | SNS Group

Hibs are strongly linked to the Dundee midfielder this transfer window.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty says speculation is just speculation as Hibs look to sign Luke McCowan - but no bids are on offer right now.

Easter Road head coach David Gray is still looking to be active in the transfer market as he shapes the squad in his image. One man strongly linked with Hibs is McCowan, who has shone as a central midfielder at Dens Park.

He has taken over the armband and scored in the weekend’s 2-2 Premiership draw with rivals Dundee United at Tannadice. EFL and MLS clubs have also been mentioned when it comes to the 26-year-old and Celtic are claimed to be monitoring his situation according to some reporrs.

Addressing the midfielder’s situation ahead of a weekend clash with Hearts, Docherty says there are no bids on the table as far as he is aware. He said when asked about bids for McCowan: “Not to date, nothing that has been brought to my attention, they might have been to the club but there has been nothing brought to my attention.

“Listen, Luke McCowan is our player and he is a brilliant boy. I have a really special relationship with Luke so as happens in this industry when you are doing well – and he had a brilliant season along with a lot of other players I have to say – of course you are going to attract suitors, but at the moment it is speculation.

“Luke is a Dundee player, he is my captain and he does that every day and he is continuing to do that and until I am told different he will be my player and that relationship.

“There is so much speculation. I get eight or nine names thrown at me every day but until anything is factual I won’t get involved in it, and that is transfers in and out. That’s what happens in this industry, there is loads of rumour and speculation. I am quite objective. I think you deal with fact.”