Neil Lennon finds himself under pressure after a rough start to life with Rapid Bucharest

Former Hibs boss Neil Lennon has rubbished claims that he urinated on the field during a training session with his Rapid Bucharest side.

Last month, reports from a local Romanian journalist had accused the Irishman urinating on the pitch at training. His employers adamantly denied the reports and released a statement confirming that their manager had been nothing but professional since taking the post in May.

Lennon has drawn three and lost one of his opening four games and already finds himself under pressure to turn results around.

However, he insists that pressure is something that is simply part and parcel of management and adds that the reports made about him were ‘completely fabricated’ and something that he is keen to ignore.

When appearing on fellow Celtic legend Frank McAvennie's Let Me Be Frank podcast, he explained: “You're just getting on with your work and then you see stories like that that are completely fabricated and you think, well, it's obviously the same everywhere else. So it's just something that you have to put to one side and ignore."

Lennon was also quick to praise the work of his former club Celtic and lauded Brendan Rodgers for his work in his first season back at Parkhead.

"In the end I thought he did a great job and he had to go through a really difficult period and I thought he handled all the negativity around it brilliantly.” Lennon said.

He added: "I thought Celtic finished the season playing really well, playing some great football. He can now build on that. It’s always difficult when a manager like Ange who was really successful left and there was a huge hole to fill there, but Brendan’s an elite manager.

“Obviously with the way he left in the first place, acrimoniously, there was a lot of raised eyebrows but I think he’s loving it now. And with the whole summer of him being in control of things there will be a lot more calmness about the place and less stress regarding signings and stuff like that as well.

“Having that continuity and the players now know the way Brendan works when probably a lot of them didn’t know that when he first came back in. There was all this talk about his changing the style of play and all that rubbish, it just took a bit of time for him to get used to the players and vice versa. When they won the league at Kilmarnock the football was spectacular on a really poor pitch."