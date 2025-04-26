Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He was released by Hibs but has used that as motivation to make a return to Premiership football the hard way.

A Premiership rival has shared why he holds no grudges after a Hibs release that lit a fire beneath him.

Ruari Paton is now a top flight striker in Scotland with Dundee United, who are providing a challenge to David Gray’s side in their quest for third spot. He signed on loan in the winter window from Port Vale but his ascent to Scotland’s elite has been far from smooth.

He started his senior career at Easter Road but did not make an appearance and was released in 2019. Paton went part-time with East Kilbride, moving up the ranks one club at a time, going to Stranraer, then Queen of the South and Queen’s Park before moving south.

No hard Hibs feelings

Some would take rejection the wrong way but not Paton. He insists he is still fully in love with the game despite bruising like Hibs releasing him has dished out. He said: “I've loved it. I've got to be honest, I've loved it. Looking around and you're looking at stadiums packed out and you think, this is what the whole point of when you were a kid was trying to be a footballer for.

“A lot of people fall out of love with football. They’ll come up here and I'll tell you I love it, but they don't. A lot of footballers don't love football anymore. I still do and I still love it when I look around and think, man, this stadium is full, it's amazing. You've got to try and enjoy every moment as it comes, you know. When you were 19, you remember being 19? Your life just started when you were 19. Even now, I'm 24, I feel like a completely different person than I was from then.

“But did I feel like the bottom of my world had gone? Absolutely. But hopefully, what I would say is I'd love if even one younger person watched my interviews and my story and understood that through a couple of years of really hard graft and performing at certain levels and kind of scaling, as if it was a business. Just scaling bigger and bigger.

“They can look at my story and think that your career is not over just because you've been released by a professional club. I mean, it's far from over. I would really reinforce that to every young person I meet. Don't be resentful to football because football isn't the problem. Don't get resentful towards the game and this and that. Enjoy it and play it where you can and immerse yourself in it every day because it doesn't owe you anything, but it's absolutely brilliant to play in. And there's no reason why you can't go back up the way again.”