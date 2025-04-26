Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hibs earned a subtle thank you from the keeper who has most recently been with Huddersfield Town

A former Hibs and Wrexham player has retired from football due to injury.

Chris Maxwell has spent the last two seasons with English League One club Huddersfield Town but has managed just 14 appearances, the last of which was in November. He has been battling a persistent hip issue and has now decided to call time on his career with the end of the season nigh.

Maxwell started his career at Wrexham and made exactly 100 competitive appearances for the Red Dragons. He’d move to Fleetwood Town then Preston North End, where he made 17 Hibs outings on loan from Deepdale, his next permanent destination being Blackpool before his Huddersfield chance.

Hibs and Wrexham thanked

The likes of Hibs and Wrexham were thanked in a lengthy address by the 34-year-old. He said: “This is not a decision I’ve taken lightly, and I’ve had to reluctantly come to terms with stepping away from the game I’ve loved all my life after seeking medical advice. I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved – living my dream and being part of some fantastic moments throughout my career.

“I want to thank everyone at Huddersfield Town for their support during my time here. It’s a special Club with great people, and I sincerely hope the team earns promotion back to the Championship next season – where it belongs.

“While my playing career is ending, my passion for football remains. I’ve spent the last decade preparing for life after football, completing a Master’s in Sports Directorship and currently working towards a PhD focused on leadership and culture in the game.

“I’m excited for what lies ahead and for the chance to continue contributing to the sport in new ways.” Football has been my dream for as long as I can remember. To have lived that dream – from coming through at Wrexham, to promotions with Fleetwood Town and Blackpool, where I had the honour of captaining the side, and earning a place in the Wales national squad – is something I’ll always be proud of.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been part of my journey – the coaches, teammates, clubs and supporters who’ve shaped my career, and most importantly, my family, whose support has been unwavering throughout.”

Easter Road mention

There was also a Hibs mention in Huddersfield’s statement. It read: “Born in St Asaph, Wales in 1990, Maxwell’s career began as a junior at Penrhyn Bay, before joining Wrexham as a 10 year old in 2000. Spending the next 12 years of his career in North Wales after making his senior debut at 18, he had one loan away from the Racecourse Ground, joining Connah’s Quay Nomads in the 2008/09 season. Twice named Young Player of the Season, his departure saw him step up to EFL level for the first time.

“Going on to represent Fleetwood Town between 2012 to 2016, he returned to Wrexham on loan for a brief spell in 2013 where he twice appeared at Wembley, winning the FA Trophy before being beaten in the Conference Play-Off Final. Going on to join Cambridge United temporarily in the 2013/14 season, he quickly became their number one. Recalled by Fleetwood that January after impressing, Maxwell had kept 18 clean sheets and conceded just 10 goals in 24 league games, helping the side start the season with a 16 game unbeaten run that included 11 clean sheets, six of which came in consecutive games.

“Earning a starting place upon his return to Highbury, Maxwell played the remainder of the season as Fleetwood finished fourth in the league and qualified for the League Two Play-Offs. Going on to win at Wembley after defeating Burton Albion 1-0, Maxwell ended the 2013/14 campaign with 11 clean sheets in 22 games for Fleetwood, with his tally for the season 24 in 41 competitive outings.

“After signing a new deal, Maxwell remained in goal in League One, playing the full season as Fleetwood finished in 10th position. Only bettered by the division’s top three sides defensively, Maxwell ended the season with several personal awards, collecting the Players’ Player of the Year, Supporters’ Player of the Year and Community Player of the Season. Despite narrowly avoiding relegation the following season, Maxwell’s performances were again a highlight, and he finished the season with another collection of awards after being named PFA Community Player of the Season, League One’s ‘Unsung Hero’ for April 2016 and a finalist in the North West MBNA Football Awards.

“Signed by Championship side Preston North End that summer, Maxwell established himself as the starting goalkeeper in his first season, again picking up a Community Player of the Season award at the end of the campaign. Twice debating Deepdale on loan for Charlton Athletic and Hibernian, he departed Preston in January 2020, making the short journey to Blackpool for the remainder of the season. Spending three years at Bloomfield Road, the 2020/21 season was a standout for Maxwell as he captained the side to promotion back to the Championship, being named in the League One PFA Team of the Year and winning the EDL Golden Glove after keeping 21 clean sheets.”