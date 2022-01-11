Elias Melkersen: Why Hibs is a 'huge, huge step up' from the Norwegian second tier; why Bodo/Glimt would have kept him; and how Norwich link clinched the deal

That’s the view of Bodo/Glimt academy director Gregg Broughton, whose connection with Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell at Norwich City, where they worked together, paved the way for the 19-year-old forward’s transfer to Easter Road.

Melkersen spent the past year on loan at Ranheim IL in the Norwegian second tier, where he scored 18 goals in 27 appearances.

Bodo/Glimt wrapped up their second league title in succession in December and take on Celtic in the Europa Conference League knock-out play-offs next month.

Broughton says Melkersen is a big talent who is hungry to play first-team matches but believes he would have struggled to get many starts back at Bodo/Glimt, where teams are now preparing for a new season.

Although the Norwegian champions would love to have kept him, Broughton said the move to Edinburgh is in everyone’s best interests.

"He is a victim of Bodo/Glimt's success over the past few years,” Broughton told the Daily Record. “Unfortunately, I don't think he would have started games for us, but he would certainly have been in our squads.

"He's a young, hungry, ambitious striker who wants to play games. We already have two strikers and we are trying to bring one more in, so he didn't want to be part of a squad.

"For Elias, it's a huge, huge step up from the Norwegian second tier."

Nevertheless, Broughton believes Melkersen has the talent to succeed and believes the move to a better league will make him a better player. Regular football at Hibs would is better than being on the fringes at Bodo/Glimt.

Broughton explained: "He's a centre-forward who relies on clever movement. He finishes well off both feet and he's got a good first touch in and around the area.

"He understands the game really well and most importantly he wants to improve. He's one of those players who comes in every day wanting to be better.

"It's a great move for both parties. Hibs are getting a young international striker who's played for all the Norwegian age groups up to U-20s level.”

It was Broughton who helped broker the deal to take Melkersen to Easter after a phone call with Kensell, who was his boss at Norwich. He headed up Norwich City's academy while Kensell was commercial director at the Canaries.

Broughton explained: "Ben and I worked together at Norwich so I know him well. Ben phoned me for some advice on what Elias was like as a player and as a character.

"I couldn't be more gushing. I think for his own career, he needs to keep moving forward. Hibernian have been brave enough to give him that opportunity."

Broughton believes Scandinavian players are tempted to test themselves in the Scottish Premiership because it is a higher ranked league with a bigger fanbase.

At 19, it is a big move for Melkersen but Broughton is convinced the forward will take it all in his stride.

He added: “He moved to Bodo at 16 as he's originally from Trondheim. That's a 12-hour drive so we aren't talking Edinburgh to Glasgow!

"He's already had one big move and he was 16 then. He lived by himself and did everything himself for two or three years then went on loan last year.

“He's dealt with challenges and he's had them at home in the last 12 months. His family have had tough times and he's ridden through them.

"For someone working in an academy, you have to look for the best in each player and each individual. Sometimes that means that they can't stay at your club.”

