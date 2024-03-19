Emiliano Marcondes is thriving at Hibs.

Emiliano Marcondes has answered a question over what will come next for him once his Hibs loan ends.

The playmaker has been a key performer for boss Nick Montgomery since his January loan arrival until the end of the season from Bournemouth. Out of contract at the Premier League club in the summer, the 28-year-old's next permanent destination is at this stage unclear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has scored twice since making the move to the Premiership, including a derby goal against Hearts at Tynecastle. Speaking to BBC Sport Scotland, Marcondes has insisted he is loving life with Hibs, but is not yet certain over what is next.

Asked whether he could stay in the capital beyond the end of the season, he said: “You never know. Right now, I'm just focusing on playing every game and training and being 100% fit and recover then we will see. The rest will take care if itself. I like to be here. I like the whole atmosphere in the stadiums in Scotland.”

A top six chase is on and with that would come a chance to grab a European spot, possibly through fifth. Marcondes would be keen to play on such a stage. He added: “I’ve always loved to play in Europe.

"I have done previously when I was younger. It’s something that I have put on my goals that I want to do next so it's definitely something I am dreaming about and want to do in the future.