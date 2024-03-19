Emiliano Marcondes answers Hibs transfer question as Bournemouth loanee shares whether he could extend stay
Emiliano Marcondes has answered a question over what will come next for him once his Hibs loan ends.
The playmaker has been a key performer for boss Nick Montgomery since his January loan arrival until the end of the season from Bournemouth. Out of contract at the Premier League club in the summer, the 28-year-old's next permanent destination is at this stage unclear.
He has scored twice since making the move to the Premiership, including a derby goal against Hearts at Tynecastle. Speaking to BBC Sport Scotland, Marcondes has insisted he is loving life with Hibs, but is not yet certain over what is next.
Asked whether he could stay in the capital beyond the end of the season, he said: “You never know. Right now, I'm just focusing on playing every game and training and being 100% fit and recover then we will see. The rest will take care if itself. I like to be here. I like the whole atmosphere in the stadiums in Scotland.”
A top six chase is on and with that would come a chance to grab a European spot, possibly through fifth. Marcondes would be keen to play on such a stage. He added: “I’ve always loved to play in Europe.
"I have done previously when I was younger. It’s something that I have put on my goals that I want to do next so it's definitely something I am dreaming about and want to do in the future.
“It’s nice to come and play and be in a good team in a role I really like being in and around the box. I just use all my energy positively and be the glue to all the players."
